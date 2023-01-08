Senior Duo Signs with Earthquakes

Cam Cilley

Keegan Tingey

Cam Cilley and Keegan Tingey each signed a homegrown contract with the San Jose Earthquakes, the team announced on Friday afternoon. Cilley and Tingey will make it five former Cardinal among the Ranks of the Earthquakes for the 2022-23 campaign, as the pair join Tanner Beason, Ousseni Bouda, and Will Richmond.

“ Cam Cilley had an amazing career for us being an Anchor in the center of midfield,” said The Knowles Family Director of Men’s Soccer Jeremy Gunn . “As he progressed through his career, he also became more of an attacking presence and had an unbelievable senior year. We’re very excited for him to get the opportunity with the San Jose Earthquakes, the team that he was a youth player for. It’ll be great for us to continue to watch him grow and Prosper in an environment that’s close to us where we can go and see him play. He’s an unbelievable soccer player, but also an exuberant teammate who had an infectious Personality that will be greatly missed.”

Cilley, one of Stanford’s Captains for the 2022 campaign, had a career-best season in multiple statistical categories. The midfielder tallied his first goal of his career this year against California, and went on to score six total goals, the second-most on the team this season.

He also set a career-high in assists, dishing five for a total of 17 points, the third-best mark on the team. The engine of Stanford’s midfield, Cilley took over penalty kick duties and was perfect from the spot, going three for three on the year. For his efforts this season, the Alamo, California native was named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection, a United Soccer Coaches All-District First Team honoree, and a CSC Academic All-District selection.

“ Keegan Tingey , a four-year starter, played almost every game of his career starting at left back was a wonderfully composed defender who was an Instrumental part of beginning possessions and attacks for us from the left back position,” said Gunn. “He was a rock -solid player throughout his four years, and always had a strong composure and a natural comfort while controlling the play and the ball. We’re thrilled for him to also get the opportunity through the San Jose Earthquakes, the youth team he played for. It’s exciting for us to get the opportunity to see him grow and prosper in the local community. We absolutely wish him a really exciting professional career.”

During the 2022 season, Tingey helped lead a Cardinal defense to the top ten in shutout percentage in the NCAA (10th, 0.500), 22nd in goal differential (+23), and 26th in goals against average (.889) during the regular season . They added nine points for the team, the sixth-most among Stanford players. His seven assists were the second most on the team and he contributed a goal as well.

Tingey was also named an All-Pac-12 selection, garnering second team honors while also being named an Academic All-America honoree.