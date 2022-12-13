Senior Creative Arts Therapy Graduate Explores Emotional Expression

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Dec. 13, 2022 — Creative Arts Therapy (CAT) graduating senior, Mykaela McLamar, developed a workshop as part of her senior project, focusing on emotional expression through character development and creative writing. The result of this effort is now on display in the Creative Arts Therapy Gallery, located on the second floor of College Union.

“The purpose of this project was to explore some of the core human emotions and find positive and productive ways to express them using drawing and writing,” said McLamar.

McLamar was inspired to develop this project as a result of her own personal experience with character development and creative writing. Approaching emotions in this manner has served as a healthy outlet and exploration of emotions, she said.

The workshop took place over five weeks, meeting weekly with a small group of students. The students were invited to reflect on five different emotions through the use of artistic expression.

McLamar observed that “even those who feel as though they have limited creativity may find they are very talented and discover a new way in which they can express themselves.”

“Mykaela was very intentional in planning these workshops. She did a great job of providing structure for students, to allow them to access and explore emotions in a way that felt safe and created the boundary that this was using art for exploration of emotions, not processing emotions in ways that one might in an art therapy session,” said CAT Instructor Terri Giller.

Giller noted that undergraduate students do not engage in clinical work or facilitate Art Therapy sessions, but do gain experience leading art directives and working with individuals in the art making process.

Art Therapy is a Master’s degree level profession, and training is facilitated by credentialed art therapists and/or Graduate students under supervision by a credentialed art therapist.

The exhibition of characters and creative writing pieces will be on display in the Creative Arts Therapy Gallery through January 29.

For more information on WLU’s Art Therapy degrees, both undergraduate and graduate, please click here.

To contact Giller, please call 304.336.8873 or you may reach her via email at [email protected]