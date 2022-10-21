Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy Breaks Down Utah’s NFL Draft Prospects

SALT LAKE CITY – Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy broke down a few of the 2023 NFL Draft prospects from the University of Utah football program.

Nagy recently joined KSLSports.com Utah Utes Insider Michelle Bodkin on the Crimson Corner podcast.

During their conversation, Nagy discussed a few of the NFL Draft prospects currently playing for Utah football.

The Senior Bowl executive director talked about the NFL potential of Utah’s Braeden Daniels, Clark Phillips III, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid, and Brant Kuithe.

Jim Nagy is a 2023 NFL Draft prospect from Utah

Braeden Daniels

“He’s a good athlete,” Nagy said of Daniels. “I think he’s gonna be an NFL starter. He’s got a nice ceiling because of that athleticism.”

This season, Daniels has started all seven of Utah’s games at left tackle.

Clark Phillips III

“He is one of those guys that when you’re watching other players … he pops out,” Nagy said of Phillips. “Usually those guys, when you’re not looking for him and you still see them, they’re usually the high end Talent guys.

This season, Phillips has recorded 16 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, one sack, five interceptions, two pass breakups, and two touchdowns in seven games played.

Cam Rising

“I just think he knows how to play quarterback, just plain and simple, bottom line. He’s very competitive. I liked that. He plays well on big stages and big games,” Nagy praised Rising. “I really like the makeup of the player.”

This season, Rising has thrown for 1,855 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a completion rate of 68.8 percent. He also ran for 308 yards and six touchdowns in seven games played.

CAM. RISING. was named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week as well as the Davey O'Brien Great 8

Dalton Kincaid

“Everything the NFL is gonna want to see from a receiving tight end he showed in that game,” Nagy said of Kincaid’s big game against USC, in which he had 16 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown. “He’s really one of the better combo tight ends in this year’s draft.”

This season, Kincaid has hauled in 39 receptions for 558 yards and six touchdowns in seven games played.

Brant Kuithe

“He’s been a really productive player … really, really savvy guy.” Nagy said of Kuithe. “Can get open, has separation quickness, catches the heck out of the ball.”

This season, Before suffering a season-ending injury in September, Kuithe had recorded 19 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns in four games played.

To hear more of Nagy’s comments on Utah’s NFL Draft prospects, listen to the full conversation on the Crimson Corner podcast.

Reese’s Senior Bowl

Last year, former Utah running back TJ Pledger and former Southern Utah offensive lineman Braxton Jones both participated in the Senior Bowl. Jones went on to be a fifth round draft pick by the Chicago Bears. Pledger spent time with the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason.

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama on February 4. The event will be televised on the NFL Network. The 2023 NFL Draft will take place a couple of months later from April 27-29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

