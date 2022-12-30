Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff, other New Year’s Eve games

5) Byron Young, DT, Alabama (6-3, 292)

Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

December 31, 12 pm ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) | ESPN

One of my favorite one-on-one battles of this year’s Bowl season is Young’s Matchup against Wildcats All-American left guard Cooper Beebe. Young is trying to match his former teammate, Phidarian Mathis, in ascending to a second-round draft selection. He has more potential as a pass rusher than Mathis, however, and could play three- or five-technique, giving him a versatile skill set. Beating Beebe with quickness off the snap and/or staying square against the stout guard in the run game would help his cause.

4) Max Duggan, QB, TCU (6-2, 210)

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl vs. Michigan (CFP semifinal)

December 31, 4 pm ET | State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) | ESPN

While Max’s father’s name is Jim, the older Duggan is not “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, the famous former professional wrestler. It would be no surprise if his dad were a wrestler, though, given the TCU leader’s toughness in the pocket and as a runner. Duggan’s arm is not elite, but he has plenty of velocity when his feet are set and he displays a deft touch over the top. Michigan’s defense will try to keep him in the pocket and force him to thread passes into tight windows. Accurately executing those throws against the Wolverines’ coverage in a high-pressure environment would push Duggan up draft boards.

3) Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama (6-2, 228)

Allstate Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

December 31, 12 pm ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) | ESPN

A Matchup between To’oTo’o and the Wildcats’ star back, Deuce Vaughn, will be must-see television. The defensive leader is usually able to find the ball on run plays, but he’ll have to beat Offensive linemen one-on-one at times, and Vaughn’s 5-foot-6 frame can be tough to spot among the big bodies. Vaughn has 42 receptions coming into the game, as well, so To’oTo’o’s ability to track down the back in space will help Scouts determine if he’s a three-down NFL linebacker.

2) Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State (6-6, 272)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP semifinal)

December 31, 8 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) | ESPN

Harrison came on strong for the Buckeyes late in the year, using his size and athleticism to post sacks in key moments and play strong against the run to fulfill his potential as a top-50 prospect. He lines up on both sides of the line, so Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackles Warren McClendon (if healthy) and Amarius Mims will try to block him. To help the Buckeyes get to the title game and improve his draft stock, Harrison must be an impact player, shedding blocks on the edge to affect quarterback Stetson Bennett in the pocket and stop the Bulldogs’ running back committee from getting outside.

1) Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (6-8, 359)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP semifinal)

December 31, 8 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) | ESPN