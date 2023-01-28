Senior Bowl players provide a special night for area youth football players

Senior Bowl players provide a special night for area youth football players

Only 10 years or so ago, Alabama Offensive guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. was just like so many of the youth football kids now running around on this night at the University of West Florida’s Pen-Air Field.

“I looked up to guys who played college ball and possibly going to the NFL and I know it meant the world to me growing up,” Ekiyor said, nodding towards the group of Pensacola area kids.

That’s why it was so relatable.

Ekiyor, one of the Crimson Tide’s best Offensive linemen the past three seasons, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022, was among the Reese’s Senior Bowl players training at Andrews Institute and part of a special, free Clinic at UWF on Jan. 25 for area kids involved in the NFL Flag Pensacola youth program.

