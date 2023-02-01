Senior Bowl measurements released for 4 Georgia football players

Four Georgia Bulldogs are participating this week in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Running back Kenny McIntosh, Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, safety Christopher Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny will showcase their skills in front of a host of NFL organizations ahead of the 2023 draft.

On Tuesday, the Senior Bowl measured each player much like the NFL Combine does. Here are the results for each Bulldog.

First up is McIntosh:

McIntosh is ranked just outside of ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s Top-10 running back prospects.

Next up is McClendon:

Like McIntosh, McClendon is ranked just outside of Kiper’s Top-10 players at Offensive tackle.

Next up is Smith:

Smith is rated as the No. 6 safety prospect, according to Kiper’s Top-10 safeties.

Last up is Podlesny:

Podlesny is rated as the No. 7 kicker, according to Kiper’s Top-10 kicker prospects.