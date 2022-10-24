Senior basketball player in New Bern steps off the court to help others

A rising senior girl’s basketball player in New Bern has been a leader on the court for her teammates since she was a freshman. Now, she is stepping off the court while continuing to be a leader for a new group of teammates ― those with special needs.

The Epiphany School’s Allison Potter, 17, started playing basketball at a young age. Taking to the game as an active kid and into her teenage years, Potter has captained the Falcons for the last three seasons. Needing an idea for her senior project, Potter decided to create a special needs basketball game. An idea that started innocent but has turned into a reality for those who may be unable to enjoy life on the hardwood.

“I have a family member who plays special needs baseball at Creekside and we were hanging out and decided to go outside and shoot hoops,” Potter said. “We had so much fun, not even just playing a game but just playing in general.”

