Senior Ash’s Late Goals Helps Soccer to 2-2 Draw

OXFORD, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team continued to battle throughout its match at Miami University Thursday, Oct. 27, as the Eagles came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw in Oxford, Ohio, to close out their 2022 slate. The Eagles, who saw Maddie O’Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) and Sarah Ash (South Lyon, Mich.-South Lyon) score tying goals in the match, finished the year at 3-11-4 overall and 2-7-2 in the Mid-American Conference while the RedHawks moved to 8-4-6 overall and 4-2-5 in the MAC.

Miami got off to a fast start as the Eagles were whistled for a foul in the box and the RedHawks were awarded a penalty kick. On the attempted conversion, Camber Hayes’ attempt was stopped by Rebecca Przybylo (Canton, Mich.-Plymouth)but the ensuing rebound was hit home by Mercedes Schroer to stake the hosts to a 1-0 lead.

Late in the first half, the Eagles tallied the equalizer as O’Farrell netted her team-leading sixth goal of the year with Hannah Thompson (Schoolcraft, Mich. – Schoolcraft) credited with her second assist in 2022. With the helper, Thompson moved up to 10 points on the year, making her the third Eastern player to reach the mark in 2022 behind O’Farrell’s 15 points and Meagan Lukowski’s (Bay City, Mich.-Bay City Western) 10.

Miami reclaimed the lead in the second half as the hosts were awarded their second penalty kick of the day. Unlike the first attempt, the RedHawks were able to get the shot past Przybylo as Madeline Schlecht converted for a 2-1 MU lead. Despite the deficit, the Eagles responded once again as Ash scored her second of the year and fifth of her career with Vittoria Greco (Brooklyn, Ontario-Brooklyn) credited with her team-leading fourth assist.

» Eastern finishes the year 3-11-4 (2-7-2 MAC) on the year while Miami moves to 8-4-6 (4-2-5 MAC).

» The Eagles finished in a tie for ninth in the MAC standings with the University of Akron as both tallied eight points. In a tiebreaker, Eastern would receive ninth place solely based on its 3-2 win at Akron earlier this year.

» The tie helped the Eagles to an improved finish over last year as Eastern improved by four points overall and three points in the conference to move up two positions in the final standings.

» O’Farrell’s goal gave her the team’s scoring title for 2022 as she finished with team Highs in goals (six) and points (15) while also adding three assists.

» The assist by Thompson gave the Rookie two Helpers on the year and, combined with her four goals, 10 points. She is the first freshman to record double-digit points for the Eagles since Amanda Cripps in 2019 (7-1-15) and Sabrina McNeill in 2016 (4-3-11).

» Ash capped her career with five goals, two assists, and 12 points with career-highs in goals this year with two.

» Greco’s assist gave her a team-best four on the year, the most since Nicole Remedios notched six in 2019.

» Przybylo ended the game with eight saves, her second-highest single-match total behind the nine she recorded Oct. 16 at Western Michigan University.

» Eastern is now 248-234-63 all-time, needing just two more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» With the draw, the Eagles improved to 11-15-3 in the all-time series with the RedHawks and 4-7-2 when playing in Oxford. Additionally, the tie snaps a two-match losing skid to Miami in the series both overall and at Oxford.

The 2022 season has ended for the Eagles. Stay up to date by following the team’s social channels throughout the year for all the latest, including additions to the roster and spring exhibition match information.

