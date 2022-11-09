Seniesa Estrada: My Goal is To Conquer 105, 108 and 112-Pounds

WBA minimumweight world Champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada is only days away from her ring return, after a nearly 11 month layoff.

Earlier this year, Estrada signed a long-term promotional agreement with Top Rank.

The fight will take place on Saturday against Jazmin Gala Villarino at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Estrada’s defense will be the co-featured attraction to the WBO middleweight world title fight between reigning Champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly and British challenger Denzel Bentley.

The goal for Estrada, is still to become the Undisputed world Champion in her weight class – and then she wants to Capture more world titles at 108 and then 112-pounds.

“Jazmin is a tough opponent, and I know any fight can be dangerous. She’s fighting in America for the first time and is coming in as the underdog. This is her opportunity to become a champion, and I am not taking her lightly. I always prepare to be the best ‘Super Bad’ I can be,” Estrada said.

“This is my first fight with Top Rank, and it’s the perfect time in Women’s boxing to be with Top Rank and to fight on the ESPN platform. I’ve had a nearly 11-month layoff, and I felt like I was missing out on all the incredible things happening in the sport. I want to be the best and stay active. Now I’m happy to be back and hopefully go for those big unification fights that I’ve wanted and ultimately become an Undisputed champion.

“I believe I am the best fighter at minimum weight, light flyweight, and flyweight. My goal is to conquer all three divisions. I want to win all the belts at 105, then go to 108 and 112.”