Senegal vs Netherlands: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Oranje are looking strong heading into the tournament and are expected to win the group

The Netherlands are back at the World Cup and are out to make a positive start when they take on Senegal in their opening game.

The Oranje missed out on the tournament four years ago having failed to qualify, but Louis van Gaal’s team were strong in Qualifying and are favorites to make it through Group A.

Senegal vs Netherlands latest odds

The European Nation are the big favorites heading into their first game of the tournament and are offered at 8/15 (1.53) with bet365 to claim a win.

Senegal for their part can be backed at 6/1 (7.00) with the draw offered at 3/1 (4.00).

Senegal vs Netherlands first goal scorer odds

Memphis Depay will miss this game due to an injury which comes as a blow to the Netherlands. Instead, Luuk de Jong, Wout Weghorst and Steven Bergwijn are the favorites to get the first goal of the game at 5/1 (6.00).

Senegal’s Boulaye Dia is offered at 11/1 (12.00)while Famara Diedhiou can be backed at 12/1 (13.00).

Senegal vs Netherlands preview

The Netherlands are huge favorites to win Group A ahead of Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar.

Louis van Gaal has a strong squad heading into the tournament, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay all present for the Oranje.

But their African opponents will be no pushovers in the first match of the competition.

Sadly for Senegal, though, they are without star player Sadio Mane due to an injury, but with the likes of Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye and Ismaila Sarr available, they will fancy their chances of springing a surprise.

Senegal vs Netherlands tips and predictions

Netherlands are expected to dominate this game so Backing them to win half-time/full-time at odds of 11/8 (2.38) looks like an appealing bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing.

