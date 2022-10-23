Senden’s goal pushes North Dakota past Gophers 5-4 in overtime

Just a night removed from what many called an instant classic, the sequel proved to be even better for the crowd at 3M Arena at Mariucci as Mark Senden Struck 2:21 into overtime to help No. 7 North Dakota upset the top-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night.

The goal was Senden’s second of the night, capping off a night that saw both teams rally from a two-goal deficit. The Captain now has four goals in seven career games against Minnesota (4-2-0), with all four coming in the last two wins for NoDak (3-2-1).

Trailing 2-0 Midway through the middle frame, Jackson Blake started a scoring barrage for the visitors with his fourth of the season to pull the Fighting Hawks within a goal. Less than a minute later, Riese Gaber scored the second power play goal of the night for the green and white to quickly pull the Hawks level at 2-2.

The scoring continued when Senden potted his first of the night 18 seconds after the Gaber goal when he drove to the net and bunted a shot out of the air and past Owen Bartoszkiewicz to quickly put North Dakota in front, 3-2.

UND made it four goals in under four minutes with its third power play goal of the period, with Jackson Kunz deflecting a Cooper Moore shot off his body and in, Chasing Bartoszkiewicz from the game and increasing the lead to 4-2.

Minnesota pulled within 4-3 late in the second before tying the game at 4-4 less than seven minutes into the final frame, but Drew DeRidder kept the game level with nine of his 37 saves in the period to send the game to overtime for the second straight night.

In the extra session, Gaber blew past the defender and threw the puck towards the crease where Senden was able to out-work all three Gophers and tally the overtime winner.