Senators visit the Flyers after Pinto’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (4-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 pm EST

: Flyers -110, Senators -110

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Shane Pinto’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Senators’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Philadelphia is 7-4-2 overall and 4-1-1 at home. The Flyers have a +one scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 34 given up.

Ottawa has a 4-8-0 record overall and a 0-4-1 record on the road. The Senators are sixth in the league serving 13.0 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has two goals and 10 assists for the Flyers. Joel Farabee has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has six goals and 10 assists for the Senators. Pinto has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

——

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.