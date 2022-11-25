Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 Rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday.

Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Max Jones scored for Anaheim in the third period, and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves. The Ducks followed their first regulation win of the season on Wednesday with an undisciplined effort, yielding eight power plays.

Ottawa took charge with goals 1:55 apart late in the first period.

Tkachuk opened the scoring on the power play, tucking his one-timer under the crossbar from the slot with 3:36 remaining. It was Tkachuk’s eighth goal, tying Claude Giroux for the team lead.

Defenseman Thomas Chabot had the secondary assist in his return after missing five games due to a concussion. Chabot was hurt when he was checked into the boards from behind by Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny ​​on Nov. 12.

Brassard made it 2-0 with 1:41 to go. The Senators capitalized on a poor pass by Trevor Zegras in their defensive zone, breaking the other way for a 4-on-3 Rush that ended with Mathieu Joseph finding Brassard Charging in at the far post.

Ottawa needed just 14 seconds on the power play to take a 3-0 lead midway through the second. Stützle got his eighth goal of the season on a powerful wrist shot from the high slot.

Zub put the Senators up 4-0 with 5:06 left in the period on a shot from the left circle through traffic.

Jospeh got in on the fun with Ottawa’s third power-play goal on a chip over Stolarz while falling down at 6:49 of the third.

Jones ruined what would have been Talbot’s fourth career shutout against the Ducks by scoring with 2:50 remaining.

Ducks D John Klingberg did not play because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day. … Brassard has scored 19 goals in 42 career games against the Ducks. … While Talbot could not complete his first shutout of the season, he did run his record against the Ducks to 15-7-2 in 24 career games.

UP NEXT

Senators: At the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

Ducks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

