Senator boys place third on all-region soccer teams
Carson high junior defender, Josue Gomez, slides to take the ball off the foot of a North Valleys Attacker in early October. Gomez earned first team all-region honors for his defensive performance this fall.
Photo by Jeff Mulvihill, Jr. | InstaImage.
Carson High boys soccer had three of its athletes placed on the Class 5A all-region soccer teams released Tuesday afternoon.
Leading the way was junior defender Josue Gomez, who picked up the Lone first team selection for Carson this year.
Gomez was steadfast in the back this fall and continually turned away chances, allowing the Senators to stay in games.
Josue Rivas and Kael Walt were also named to the all-region teams.
Both players earned honorable mention selections as Rivas capped his high school soccer career this fall as a senior.
Walt, a sophomore, is already showing that the Senators will have another piece to rely on in the back alongside Gomez next fall.
All-region teams
Offensive Player of the Year – Brandon Escobedo, Hug
Midfielder of the Year – Valentin Linan, Sparks
Defensive Player of the Year – Marco Monreal, Sparks
Goalkeeper of the Year – Jacob Rivera, Damonte Ranch
Coach of the Year – Nico Moreno, Hug
First team
Forward – Raul Ayala-Dimas, Sparks; Miguel Maldonado, Hug; Victor Gutierrez, Galena.
Midfield – David Guzman, Hug; Julian Velazquez, Damonte Ranch; Daniel Garcia, Reed; Kobe Macias, North Valleys.
Defense—Silvestre Mellin, Wooster; Josue Gomez, Carson; Kevin Moreno, Spanish Springs; Benjamin Romero, North Valleys.
Goalkeeper – Christian Martinez, Reed
Second team
Forward – Marco Peirucci, Damonte Ranch; Dylan Castejon-Gutierrez, Sparks; Jesse Dominguez, North Valleys
Midfield – Harper Thewit, Galena; Federico Bernabe, Hug; Hugo Martinez, Wooster; Erik Noguera, Wooster
Defense—Andy Gonzales, Wooster; Kai Shapiro, Galena; Rodrigo Martinez, Hug; Manuel Lara, Sparks
Goalkeeper – Issael Moctezuma, Hug
Honorable mention
Forward – Guillermo Hernandez, Wooster; Josue Rivas, Carson; Dabis Holback, Galena
Midfield – Kael Walt, Carson; Erik Gonzalez, Sparks; Rivaldo Hernandez, Wooster; Caden Kellett, Galena
Defense—Drew Fairman, Galena; Hector Mata, Spanish Springs; Nicolas Saldana, Hug; Jesus Delgado, Sparks
Goalkeeper—Campbell Wolfgram, Spanish Springs