Senator boys place third on all-region soccer teams

Carson high junior defender, Josue Gomez, slides to take the ball off the foot of a North Valleys Attacker in early October. Gomez earned first team all-region honors for his defensive performance this fall. Photo by Jeff Mulvihill, Jr. | InstaImage.

Carson High boys soccer had three of its athletes placed on the Class 5A all-region soccer teams released Tuesday afternoon.

Leading the way was junior defender Josue Gomez, who picked up the Lone first team selection for Carson this year.

Gomez was steadfast in the back this fall and continually turned away chances, allowing the Senators to stay in games.

Josue Rivas and Kael Walt were also named to the all-region teams.

Both players earned honorable mention selections as Rivas capped his high school soccer career this fall as a senior.

Walt, a sophomore, is already showing that the Senators will have another piece to rely on in the back alongside Gomez next fall.

All-region teams

Offensive Player of the Year – Brandon Escobedo, Hug

Midfielder of the Year – Valentin Linan, Sparks

Defensive Player of the Year – Marco Monreal, Sparks

Goalkeeper of the Year – Jacob Rivera, Damonte Ranch

Coach of the Year – Nico Moreno, Hug

First team

Forward – Raul Ayala-Dimas, Sparks; Miguel Maldonado, Hug; Victor Gutierrez, Galena.

Midfield – David Guzman, Hug; Julian Velazquez, Damonte Ranch; Daniel Garcia, Reed; Kobe Macias, North Valleys.

Defense—Silvestre Mellin, Wooster; Josue Gomez, Carson; Kevin Moreno, Spanish Springs; Benjamin Romero, North Valleys.

Goalkeeper – Christian Martinez, Reed

Second team

Forward – Marco Peirucci, Damonte Ranch; Dylan Castejon-Gutierrez, Sparks; Jesse Dominguez, North Valleys

Midfield – Harper Thewit, Galena; Federico Bernabe, Hug; Hugo Martinez, Wooster; Erik Noguera, Wooster

Defense—Andy Gonzales, Wooster; Kai Shapiro, Galena; Rodrigo Martinez, Hug; Manuel Lara, Sparks

Goalkeeper – Issael Moctezuma, Hug

Honorable mention

Forward – Guillermo Hernandez, Wooster; Josue Rivas, Carson; Dabis Holback, Galena

Midfield – Kael Walt, Carson; Erik Gonzalez, Sparks; Rivaldo Hernandez, Wooster; Caden Kellett, Galena

Defense—Drew Fairman, Galena; Hector Mata, Spanish Springs; Nicolas Saldana, Hug; Jesus Delgado, Sparks

Goalkeeper—Campbell Wolfgram, Spanish Springs