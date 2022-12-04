SEM’s Mikah O’Neill a Class D1 First Team All State Volleyball Selection by OWH

Mikah O’Neill of SEM was honored by the Omaha World Herald as a Class D1 first team all state volleyball selection. O’Neill, a junior, helped lead SEM to a district championship this year and a state tournament appearance. O’Neill was a force at the net finishing the season with 370 kills and 144 total blocks.

Gothenburg had two players recognized as all state first team selections in Class C1. The Lady Swedes finished as the Class C1 state runner-up this year. Clara Evert and Emily Cornwell were both first team selections by the Omaha World Herald. Evert finished the season with 399 kills and Cornwell, the team’s libero, finished the year with 538 digs.

Players from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area receiving Honorable mention included:

Class C1 – Broken Bow: Halle McCaslin, Maren Chapin, Jessy Lowe Cozad: Ashtyn Snider Gothenburg: Kynlee Strauser, Ashlyn Richeson, Taryn O’Hare

Class C2 – South Loup: Ava Pandorf

Class D1 – Burwell: Cora Gideon Sandhills Valley: Lindsay Newman, Arena Fetty, Peyton Moore. SEM: Taryn Arbuthnot, Jacelyn Hoos, Katelynn Reiter, Jenna Claflin, Allie Rohde, Cayleigh Jackson Twin Loup: Kathryn Folkers, Cassidy Grint, Elsie Ottun

Class D2 – Anselmo-Merna: Shaylyn Safranek, Carlee Bartak, Makenna Miller, Koral Schmidt, Adyson Pries. Ansley/Litchfield: Katherine Paitz, Kaylee Rohde, Kerry Ryan, Caydence Feldman Sandhills/Thedford: Laney Dahlberg, Charlsie Teahon