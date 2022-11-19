Semistate scores, Highlights from Indiana high schools

These games determine who earns a spot in Indiana high school football championship games.

IndyStar has semistate coverage from HSE at Carroll, Center Grove vs. Cathedral, Roncalli vs. East Central, Bishop Chatard vs. West Lafayette and Lutheran vs. North Decatur, but we will have scores from every game.

The winners Punch a ticket to Lucas Oil Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend, so stay with us and please remember to refresh.

Kyle Neddenriep’s picks:Indiana high school football semistate predictions

More: Only a few high school teams survive. Their coaches describe why.

IHSAA football semistate schedule

Class 6A

Carroll 21, Hamilton Southeastern 12, 3Q

Center Grove 30, Cathedral 10, 4Q

Class 5A

Fort Wayne Snider 7, Valparaiso 0, 3Q

Whiteland 14, Castle 7, Halftime

Class 4A

Kokomo 9, New Prairie 3, 4Q

East Central 21, Roncalli 21, OT

Class 3A

Bishop Chatard 21, West Lafayette 3, final

Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7, Halftime

Class 2A

Fort Wayne Luers vs. Andrean

Evansville Mater Dei 41, Linton-Stockton 16, 3Q

Class A

Adams Central 14, North Judson 0, Halftime

Lutheran 28, North Decatur 7, 4Q