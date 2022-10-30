Seminoles Tied For 3rd At Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, NC – Junior Charlotte Heath is in a tie for second place in the individual standings, and the Seminoles are in a tie for third place in the team standings after two rounds of the Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall. Heath is in a group of three players who are tied for second and is only one stroke out of the individual lead heading into Sunday’s third and final round of the championship.

Well. 18 Florida State is in a tie for third place in the team standings with No. 4 ranked South Carolina. The Seminoles and the Gamecocks are six strokes behind second place Wake Forest and 10 strokes behind first place San Jose State. The Seminoles are ranked second among the six ACC teams in the event – ​​behind the Demon Deacons, and ahead of NC State (fifth place), Duke (14th place), North Carolina (15th place) and Virginia Tech (17th place).

Heath carded an even par score of 72 and has a 36-hole total of 138. She is tied for second place with Vania Simont of NC State and Justine Fourand of South Carolina. The three Golfers in second place are Chasing Louisa Carlbom of San Jose State. With a two-round total of 137, Carlbom has a one stroke lead over the field with 18 holes left to play.

“We just didn’t have anything fall for us today,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “It was just one of those days – we didn’t do anything great, but we didn’t do anything bad. There seemed to be a lid on the holes, which we think bodes well for tomorrow. We’ll see if we can’t get more putts to drop into the cup, and make a run and the lead.”

Heath’s even par score of 72 gave her a two-round total of 138 – just one stroke off of her career-best 36 hole total of 137. She has earned scores of 66-72 in the first two rounds of the tournament. In Saturday’s second round, Heath totaled three birdies and 15 holes at par or better. She was never more than one Stoke above par, and was below par for the majority of the round.

Heath has carded 10 birdies and only four bogeys in her play during the first two rounds of the event. She is tied for third among the 96 players in the field with 10 birdies.

Senior Amelia Williamson led the Seminoles with a two under par score of 72 in the second round. She has a two-round total of 145 and is in a tie for 31St place in the individual standings. After carding a 75 in Friday’s first round, Williamson improved her score by five strokes as she made four birdies on Saturday compared to only two in the first round. Williamson totaled only two bogeys in the second round compared to five in the first round.

Freshman Lottie Woad carded a 2-over par 74 in the second round, and is in a tie for 13th place in the individual standings with a two-round total of 141.

In Sunday’s shotgun start, the Seminoles will play with NC State and UCF. The start of the round begins for all teams and all players at 8:45 am

20th Annual Landfall Tradition/Oct. 28-30, 2022

Country Club of Landfall/Wilmington, NC/Par 72

T3-Florida State, 572

T2.-Charlotte Heath, 138

T13-Lottie Woad, 141

T31.-Amelia Williamson, 145

T50.-Jacqui Putrino, 150

T69.—Alice Hodge, 152

1.-San Jose State, 562

2.-Wake Forest, 566

T3.—Florida State, 572

T3.—South Carolina, 572

5.—NC State, 574

6.-UCF, 580

7.-Michigan, 581

T8.—Tennessee, 582

T8.—Purdue, 582

10.-Alabama, 583

T11.-Michigan State, 585

T11.—Maryland, 585

13.-Furman, 588

14.-Duke, 589

15.-North Carolina, 598

16.-UNCW, 600

17.-Virginia Tech, 602

18-Penn State, 617