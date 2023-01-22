Seminoles stand on top for four-star WR TJ Abrams following two days on campus

The bulk of Florida State’s Unofficial visitors for Junior Day arrived on Saturday. With that being said, there were a few recruits that dropped in a day early to spend more personal time with the coaching staff and view a Tour of Duty session.

Following two days on campus, four-star wide receiver Tawaski ‘TJ’ Abrams was able to show his mother what he had been able to experience on past trips.

“My mom got to see stuff. Because I’ve been here before. I just wanted my mom to see it for herself,” Abrams said to NoleGameday’s Dustin Lewis. “Not a lot jumped out that I hadn’t already seen but I would say giving my mom a chance to see everything for herself.”

Spending multiple days in Tallahassee gave Abrams the chance to spend ample time with wide receivers Coach Ron Dugans, who expressed where he’d fit in on the unit. The Seminoles are impressed with his speed and have pitched the idea of ​​Abrams fitting in as a returner too.

“He’s made sure to tell me about the different spots and what type of sizes they’d have for the receivers and stuff,” Abrams said. “What position I’d play, like the 2-Man, that’s about speed. That’s what they’re really looking at me for,”

Prior to departing from Florida State’s campus, Abrams sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting in his office. He described the message from Norvell.

“You want everybody but you can’t take everybody,” Abrams said. “You’ve got to take the best of the best. That’s what he wants. He wants people who want to be great and care for everybody else.”

The Seminoles have continued to make him a priority throughout his recruitment. He’s also built a relationship with quarterbacks Coach Tony Tokarz.

“It’s a great sense of motivation,” Abrams said. “There’s always a school looking out for me.”

Coming out of the visit, Florida State has positioned itself as the leader in Abrams’ recruitment. He’s always wanted to come to FSU and the coaching staff is reciprocating the interest.

“At the top. They’re that school that I’m looking at right now,” Abrams said. “The fact that I always wanted to come here, not that, but that they make me feel welcomed like family here.”

Outside of the Seminoles, the Florida native wants to visit LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He wants to bring his mom on those visits.

Thomas says that Florida State will definitely get an Official Visit from him. He wants to commit towards the end of the summer after his OVs.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 297 overall prospect, the No. 43 WR, and the No. 46 Recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class.

