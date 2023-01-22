Seminoles stand on top for four-star WR TJ Abrams following two days on campus

The bulk of Florida State’s Unofficial visitors for Junior Day arrived on Saturday. With that being said, there were a few recruits that dropped in a day early to spend more personal time with the coaching staff and view a Tour of Duty session.

Following two days on campus, four-star wide receiver Tawaski ‘TJ’ Abrams was able to show his mother what he had been able to experience on past trips.

“My mom got to see stuff. Because I’ve been here before. I just wanted my mom to see it for herself,” Abrams said to NoleGameday’s Dustin Lewis. “Not a lot jumped out that I hadn’t already seen but I would say giving my mom a chance to see everything for herself.”

