Seminoles Play Host To Troy On Monday At 7:00 PM

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — Florida State, which is 88-9 at home since the final three games of the 2015-16 season, plays host to Troy on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 pm The Seminoles’ game against the Trojans is its first of three consecutive home game marking the longest home stand of the 2022-23 season. Florida State will play at home in its next three games against Troy (November 14), Florida (November 18) and Mercer (November 21) before traveling to Orlando for the third time this season to play in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney (November 24-27). The Seminoles are scheduled to each of their nine games of the season in two different cities within the state of Florida (Tallahassee, five games; Orlando, four games) before traveling out of state to play at Virginia (December 3). Following Monday’s game against Troy, the Seminoles will play host to Florida in the Fresh from Florida Showdown on Friday night at 7 at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

CANNED FOOD DRIVE AT TROY GAME

Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the Seminoles’ game against Troy to benefit FSU’s Food for Thought Pantry.

FLORIDA STATE VS. TROY – CONNECTIONS

Florida State plays host to Troy on November 14 in its second regular season home game of the 2022 season at the Donald L Tucker Center. The Seminoles hold a 9-1 record in the all-time series against Troy in the all-time series between the two teams, which began on December 12, 1947 when Florida State defeated the Trojans, 57-37, in the second game in program history. The Trojans are coached by Scott Cross who is in his fourth season at Troy, who will face Florida State (as a player or a coach) for the first time in his career.

DARIN GREEN LEADS FLORIDA STATE WITH 17 AGAINST UCF; MOVES TO WITHIN 26 POINTS OF 1,000

Florida State junior guard Darin Green, Jr., who began his career at UCF, enters Monday’s game against Troy with 974 career points and needs only 26 points to reach the coveted 1,000 career point mark. He scored 949 career points and averaged 11.6 points per game during his 82-game (three-year) career at UCF. Green is one of the top 3-point shooting specialists in UCF and AAC history with 210 career 3-point field goals made.

HAMILTON IS THE FIFTH WINNINGEST COACH IN ACC HISTORY

Seminole Head Coach Leonard Hamilton is the fifth winningest Coach in ACC history with 395 career wins and ranked fifth in ACC history with 177 career ACC wins at Florida State.

FLORIDA STATE AT HOME SINCE 2015

Florida State is 88-9 at home in the last six (plus) seasons (.907 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 88 of their last 97 games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 85 of 94 home games (.904 winning percentage) in the last six seasons (2018 through 2022). The Seminoles have lost just two non-conference home games since the start of the 2016-17 schedule Entering Monday’s home game against Troy. Florida State has won 41 of its last 43 and 46 of its last 48 non-conference home games since defeating UCF on December 6, 2014.

HAMILTON, FLORIDA STATE WITH TWO NATIONAL HISTORICAL RECORDS

…Under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles have won an NCAA record 13 consecutive overtime games. The streak began with a 101-90 double overtime win over Syracuse on January 13, 2018, and continued on January 18, 2022, with their 79-78 overtime win over Duke;

…Speaking to the ability of Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and how he develops talent, Hamilton has won an NCAA record 55 games over ranked teams while his teams were unranked. Hamilton’s 55th win over a ranked team as the Coach of an unranked team came as a 79-78 overtime win over Duke on January 18.

LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…

…Defeat Troy and win is 89th game at home since the end of the 2015-16 season. The Seminoles average 14.7 wins per season at home since the start of the 2016-17 season.