Seminole Ridge soccer star Raheem Binns

LOXAHATCHEE – The Seminole Ridge boys soccer program is in the midst of its district playoffs, but they are doing so without the player who became their team leader and leading scorer.

Raheem Binns will don his uniform but will remain on the bench for those games, cheering his teammates on as he recovers from a foot injury that continues to sideline him.

“It’s tough because it’s right before the [end of the] season, but if we’re winning, I don’t mind,” Binns said. “But it’s bittersweet. I was probably at my peak.”

Much of the gap in the offense has been filled by Cameron Koch, but despite playing six fewer games, Binns still claims a share of the goalscoring title for the Hawks thus far – each has found the back of the net 15 times.

