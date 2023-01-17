Seminar on ’21st-Century Hindi Literature of J&K’ concludes – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: A two-day seminar on “21st Century Hindi Literature of J&K” concluded here at KL Saigal Hall Jammu on Tuesday.

As per the press statement, the seminar was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages ​​(JKAACL).

At the outset of the seminar on Monday, Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh, welcomed the literary audience and apprised them about the initiatives of the JKAACL organized to promote the regional literature of Jammu and Kashmir.

“JKAACL, as per its mandate, shall continue to work towards the promotion of literature in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that the success of such initiatives shall be directly associated with the enthusiastic participation of the people from civil society.

“The responsibility for the promotion and preservation of literature lies with each individual,” he said.

While Prof Raj Kumar presented the key note address Prof Bharat Bhushan Sharma, President Rashtriya Bhasha Prachar Samiti, thanked the JKAACL for its literary initiative.

The Inaugural session concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary, JKAACL.

The second session of the first day was presided over by Dr Satish Vimal, third session on the second day by Prof Parmeshwari Sharma, fourth session by Prof Raj Kumar and the fifth and the final session by Dr Om Goswami.

“The unprecedented literary initiatives of the JKAACL are receiving rounds of appreciation from the art and literature community of Jammu and Kashmir,” the speakers said in their addresses.