Semifinals of 2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship Set for Wednesday

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – The 2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship moves into the semifinals on Wednesday evening. Well. 3 seed Virginia visits No. 2 Syracuse at 5 pm, and No. 8 Clemson travels to No. 4 Wake Forest for a 7 pm match. ACC Network has the broadcast of both matches.

The winners advance to the Championship game, which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Syracuse (seven games, 5-0-2) and Virginia (six games, 3-0-3) own the ACC’s two longest active unbeaten streaks. UVa downed Syracuse, 1-0, on Sept. 24 at Syracuse. The Clemson-Wake Forest game is a rematch of a Sept. 24 matches in which the Deacs won 6-1 at Clemson, the most goals allowed by the Tigers since 1994.

2022 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship

First Round | Wednesday, Nov. 2

at Campus Sites

at No. 7 North Carolina 1, No. 10 Boston College 0

Well. 12 Virginia Tech 2, at No. 5 Louisville 1

at No. 6 Pitt 4, No. 11 NC State 1 (OT)

at No. 8 Clemson 3, No. 9 Notre Dame 1

Quarterfinals | Sunday, Nov. 6

at Campus Sites

at No. 4 Wake Forest 1, No. 12 Virginia Tech 0

at No. 3 Virginia 1, No. 6 Pitt 0

at No. 2 Syracuse 1, No. 7 North Carolina 0

Well. 8 Clemson 2, at No. 1 Duke 0

Semifinals | Wednesday, Nov. 9

at Campus Sites

Well. 3 Virginia at No. 2 Syracuse | 5 pm | ACCN

Well. 8 Clemson at No. 4 Wake Forest | 7 pm | ACCN

Championship | Sunday, Nov. 13

WakeMed Soccer Park | Cary, NC

Semifinal Winners | Noon | ESPNU

Noting ACC Men’s Soccer

• Among current ACC programs, Virginia leads with 16 ACC Championships. Clemson is second (15). UVA has captured a league-best 11 tournament titles, while Clemson has won four.

• In the last five tournaments, there have been five different Champions (Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia, Clemson, Notre Dame).

• Syracuse won the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014, although this is its first Outright title.

• In the latest NCAA RPI release, announced Monday, four ACC teams are among the top 10 and seven are in the top 25. Both totals are the most of any conference. Virginia leads all ACC teams at No. 3 in the RPI.

• Four ACC teams were listed on the NCAA D-1 Men’s Soccer Committee’s Top 16 ranking, announced Oct. 28: Duke (3), Syracuse (4), Louisville (5) and Virginia (11). The top 16 correspond to the number of teams that are seeded in the 48-team NCAA Championship bracket.

• Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That is the most of any league. Nine ACC teams have been ranked at some point this season.

• Syracuse is No. 3 in the USC poll this week, followed by Duke (4), Virginia (11), Clemson (18) and Wake Forest (20).

• Road teams went 19-18-11 (.510) in league play, although the home teams were 5-1-6 the final two weeks of the regular season. Road teams are 2-6 though in the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament.

• ACC teams finished 61-20-14 (.716) in non-conference play, outscoring their opponents 202-87. The win percentage is second best of any conference.

• Eight ACC teams rank among the top 30 nationally in strength of schedule: Virginia (1), Louisville (2), Boston College (3), Pitt (7), Clemson (10), North Carolina (19), Virginia Tech ( 26) and Syracuse (28).

• Duke (0.438) Ranks second nationally in goals allowed per game. Syracuse (0.556) is fifth, while North Carolina and Wake Forest (0.833) are 18th.

• BC’s Stefan Sigurdarson is sixth nationally in goals with 12. Duke’s Shakur Mohammed and Syracuse’s Levonte Johnson are tied for third nationally in game-winning goals (five), one off the national lead. Virginia’s Leo Afonso (four) is 10th in game-winning goals.

• Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill is second nationally in goals-against average (0.438). Syracuse’s Russell Shealy is ninth (0.588), and Clemson’s Joseph Andema (0.615) is 12th. Hamill leads the Nation in shutouts (11).

• Pitt’s Filip Mirkovic is fourth nationally in assists (12).

• Seven ACC head coaches rank among the top 50 in NCAA Division I in career wins by active head coaches: Clemson’s Mike Noonan (seventh, 376), UVA’s George Gelnovatch (ninth, 361), Pitt’s Jay Vidovich (15th, 337), Duke’s John Kerr (34th, 228), Syracuse’s Ian McIntyre, 38th, 224), NC State’s George Keifer (47th, 205) and Wake’s Bobby Muuss (49th, 203).

• Six current ACC programs have won at least one national championship, the most of any conference. Eleven different league programs have reached the Men’s College Cup. Sixty-one ACC teams have reached the Men’s College Cup all-time.

• Virginia has won seven NCAA men’s soccer championships, which is third most all-time. Clemson (3), North Carolina (2), Duke (1), Notre Dame (1) and Wake Forest (1) also have won titles.

• The ACC had two of the four teams in the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup (Clemson, Notre Dame) and has had at least one conference team in the Men’s College Cup in 20 of the last 21 seasons.