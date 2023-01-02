Semifinal-bound: Sweden eliminates Finns on a late Stjernborg short-handed goal

Victor Stjernborg scored a short-handed goal with 65 seconds remaining and Sweden defeated Rival Finland 3-2 in quarterfinal action Monday at the world junior hockey Championship in Moncton, NB

Finland took a 2-1 lead in the third period when Niko Huuhtanen scored just over four minutes into the final frame.

Pressing for an equalizer, Sweden tied the score when Leo Carlsson scored his second of the game with less than four minutes remaining.

Finland had an opportunity to regain the lead when Sweden’s Fabian Lysell was penalized for high-sticking with under two minutes to go in regulation. But instead Stjernborg won the puck at center ice after a Swedish clear, then skated in alone and beat Finnish goaltender Jani Lampinen for the winning goal.

In Wednesday’s semifinals, Sweden will face the Czech Republic, which handled Switzerland 9-1.

In Monday’s other quarterfinals, the United States faces Germany and Defending Champion Canada meets Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Latvia defeated Austria 5-2 in the opening game of a best-of-three relegation series.

Kulich paces the Czechs

Jiri Kulich had two goals and two assists in the Czech Republic’s Rout of Switzerland.

Marcel Marcel had two goals and an assist while Gabriel Szturc also scored twice.

Petr Hauser, David Jiricek and Eduard Sale also scored for the Czechs, who rattled off nine straight goals after Switzerland’s Louis Robin opened the scoring 22 seconds into the game.

Czechia, the top-ranked team in the quarterfinals after finishing the preliminary round with a tournament-high 10 points, outshot the Swiss 28-18.

Latvia tries to stay relevant

Emils Veckaktins scored twice and Bogdans Hodass had a goal and two assists as Latvia moved a step towards remaining among the top-level world junior teams.

Dans Locmelis and Sandis Vilmanis also scored for Latvia, which outshot Austria 46-13.

Luca Auer and Vinzenz Rohrer scored for Austria.

The teams meet again Wednesday. The Winner of the regulation series will appear at next year’s world Juniors in Goteborg, Sweden, while the loser will be relegated to Division I Group A.