Semi-final schedule and how to watch USA, Serbia, Italy, and Brazil in the final four

Defending Champions Serbia came through a tie-breaker to keep alive their hopes of winning the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship

The 2018 winners beat co-hosts Poland 21-25, 25-21, 25-29, 24-26, and 16-14 in the tie breaker to win their quarter-final on Tuesday (11 October).

Next they’ll face Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champions United States, who beat Turkey 25-22, 25-15, 25-20.

Brazil also needed five sets to see off three-time world champs Japan. The Brazilians were two sets down but came back to win 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-13.

Their reward is a final-four rematch with European Champions Italy who beat China 25-16, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17.

The full schedule of semi-final matches is below.

Volleyball 2022 Women’s World Championship form so far

Serbia were the only side to have gone through the initial rounds with a perfect record, including a comprehensive 3-0 win over the United States – 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 – in an early Clash between the reigning Olympic Champions and current world title holders, who will meet again in the semis.

Tijana Boskovic, the top scorer at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 and the Women’s world record holder for Spike speed (110.3 km/h) has led her teammates to a perfect record in the tournament so far. The United States will hope to have learned lessons from the early loss.

Brazil have five Olympic medals to their name including two Olympic titles but have never won a world gold. Their clean second phase shows the Tokyo 2020 silver medalists, led by Gabriela ‘Gabi’ Guimaraesare coming into form at the right time.

World number one ranked side Italy were Flying through the initial matches, winning four games on the trot, before coming unstuck against the Brazilians, losing 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15- 17) despite 37 points scored by star opposite Paola Egonu. The two will meet again in the final four.

When and where are the 2022 Volleyball Women’s World Championship semi-finals taking place?

The semi-finals onwards are being played in Apeldoorn, Netherlands and Gliwice, Poland, with all medal matches hosted by the former.

The semis are on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 October with the Bronze medal play-off and gold and silver-medal match taking place on Saturday 15 October.

2022 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championships knockout phase schedule and results

All times are in Central European Summer Time (CEST) which is 2 hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Tuesday 11 October 2022

Quarter-final 1, 5pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Italy beat People’s Republic of China,

Quarter-final 2, 5.30pm Gliwice, Poland – U.S. beat Turkey

Quarter-final 3, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Brazil beat Japan

Quarter-final 4, 8.30pm Gliwice, Poland – Serbia beat Poland

Wednesday 12 October 2022

Semi-final 1, 8.30pm Gliwice, Poland – USA v Serbia.

Thursday 13 October 2022

Semi-final 2, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands – Brazil v Italy

Saturday 15 October

3rd – 4th place match, 4pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands

1st – 2nd place match, 8pm Apeldoorn, Netherlands

For full timings and locations see here.

For more details about the tournament see here.

Are there any Paris 2024 Olympic qualification spots on offer at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship?

There are no direct qualification places for Paris 2024 at this event.

France have already qualified a women’s and a men’s team as hosts.

For the remaining 11 quotas for each gender, six will be defined by three Olympic Qualification Tournaments, to be played in September and October 2023.

The five remaining Olympic places will be decided using the FIVB rankings in June 2024.

Read: How to qualify for Paris 2024

How to watch FIVB Women’s World Championships 2022

Matches from the 2022 World Championships will be shown on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in some regions.

Action is also available on the FIVB’s own Volleyball TV subscription streaming service.