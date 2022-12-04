Selvius’ game-winner sends Spring Arbor Women’s Soccer to title match

ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (Spring Arbor Athletics) – Behind three goals from fifth-year senior Mackenzie Selvius, including the game-winner in the 110th minute, No. 4 Spring Arbor University will have a chance to Capture its third national title after defeating No. 1 ranked Keizer University 3-2 in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Semifinals on Saturday.

The Cougars found themselves trailing by a goal twice, but fought and clawed their way back on both occasions setting the stage for Selvius’ heroics in double overtime, sending SAU back to the tournament Finals for the first time since 2017.

THE BASICS

SCORE: (4) Spring Arbor 3, (1) Keiser 2 (2OT)

LOCATION: Orange Beach Sportsplex | Orange Beach, Ala.

RECORDS: Spring Arbor 18-1-3, Keiser 22-1-1

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday’s match was the third time Spring Arbor had faced off against Keiser in the national tournament semifinals in the last five years. Keiser defeated SAU 3-0 in 2018 and the Seahawks advanced past the Cougars in penalty kicks in 2020.

Keiser, which entered the day as one of only two teams in the country without a loss, struck first with a goal in the ninth minute.

Spring Arbor, facing a deficit for only the second time all season, showed its resilience and leveled the score before halftime. Ariana Stoltzfus delivered a perfect corner kick to the back post and Selvius was there to finish.

The Seahawks regained the lead early in the second half, but SAU answered again. In the 75th minute, a free kick from Becca Mindling found the head of Selvius in the box and the Grand Rapids, Michigan native put it past the KU goalkeeper to tie the score 2-2.

After a scoreless first overtime period and with penalty kicks looming, Selvius delivered the biggest goal of her career, heading home a corner kick from Lexi Ponstein in the final minute of the extra session to send the Cougars to the Championship game.

Selvius recorded her fourth career hat trick and now has 17 goals on the season.

Spring Arbor finished the match with a 19-7 shot advantage and a 7-5 edge in corner kicks.

