Selections from CHIRP’s ‘Visibility Through Art’ Collection on View at Nevada County’s Eric Rood Center – YubaNet

Nevada City, CA – In Celebration of Native American Heritage Month and in recognition of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, the County of Nevada is hosting an exhibition of artwork titled “Selections from CHIRP’s Visibility Through Art Collection, 2017 to 2021” at the Eric Rood Center from November 21St through December 31St.

The exhibition was organized in partnership with the Nevada County Arts Council and California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP). Featured throughout the Eric Rood Center lobby are 14 artworks selected from CHIRP’s extensive Visibility Through Art Collection.

“The showing of this art in a government building in conjunction with the County’s resolution of support of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe is a strong demonstration of the community’s commitment to acknowledge the past,” said Shelly Covert, CHIRP Executive Director and spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisena Tribe.

“We are honored to have this work on display here at our County offices,” said District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall. “I hope this will bring greater visibility to the Nisenan Tribe’s history and culture and the ongoing work the Tribe is doing to Restore their Federal recognition.”

The exhibition is the first collaboration between the County of Nevada and the Nevada County Arts Council to bring local art into government buildings.

“We’re excited to partner with the Nevada County Arts Council to highlight our vibrant local arts community,” said Nevada County Executive Officer Alison Lehman.

About CHIRP’s Visibility Through Art Initiative

The Featured artwork was created in Collaboration with the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe and guided by CHIRP’s Visibility Through Art (VTA) Initiative. Visibility Through Art is inspired by the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe’s desire to Engage local artists to create artwork that authentically represents the Nisenan and their rich, but nearly forgotten, history in Nevada

County. This intentional and informed collaboration includes hours of consultation with the Tribe and each year a theme is produced to best address their visibility needs. VTA is intended to generate cultural awareness and build understanding about the Nisenan through art.

The exhibit includes drawings, paintings, photographs, and prints from artists Ashely Foreman, Alyssa Walz, Jarod Kane, Andrés Amador, Jose Dominguez, Ron Kenedi, Jennifer Rain Crosby, Mira Clark, Jennifer Rugge, Ruth Chase, Lori Lachman, Andy Cerrona, Robert “Bo” Blain, and Teighlor Renee Anderson.

For more information about CHIRP’s Visibility Through Art program, go to chirpca.org/visibility-through-art.

About CHIRP

CHIRP’s mission is to preserve, protect, and perpetuate Nisena Culture. CHIRP develops and implements projects that advance this mission for the good of the Nisenan people as well as providing important education to the larger California community. Learn more at chirpca.org.

About the Nevada County Arts Council

The Nevada County Arts Council, by resolution of the Nevada County Board of supervisors, is a State-Local Partner with the California Arts Council. A 501c3 not-for-profit organization, the Arts Council facilitates collaborative efforts that promote and sustain the visual, literary, and performing arts of Nevada County to advance the cultural, social, and economic life of our community. Learn more at nevadacountyarts.org.