Selection committee could be peeking at Week 11 BCS standings

What if the College Football Playoff selection committee is peeking at the BCS standings each week ahead of their rankings reveals? Tuesday night’s second playoff top 25 is nearly identical to how the computers power rank the nation’s top national Championship contenders heading into Week 11 after previously unbeaten Tennessee and Clemson suffered eye-opening losses on the road.

BCSKnowHow.com uses the former Bowl Championship Series formula, which combined the use of polls and computer selection methods to determine college football’s national championship teams from 1999-2013. That model has accurately predicted the final four of each of the past six seasons, and is an accurate indicator of how teams should be slotted heading into the weekend from a power rankings standpoint.

There’s no subjectivity with computers, simply power ratings that gauge a team’s overall worth regardless of brand name or recognition. In other words, the human element of the selection committee is eliminated for a more accurate rating of teams.

Here is how the BCS standings would look compared to this week’s second playoff rankings: