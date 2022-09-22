Select your September Budweiser Goal of the Month

Which Strike from Toney, Billing, Mitrovic, Mac Allister, Palhinha and Son is your favourite?

Eight brilliant strikes from six different players have been nominated for September 2022’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide who wins.

Watch the goals above and have your say by voting for your favorite before 12:00 BST on Monday 26 September.

Your vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist



Ivan Toney (BRE 5-2 LEE) 3 Sep (2nd goal)

Philip Billing (NFO 2-3 BOU) 3 Sep

Ivan Toney (BRE 5-2 LEE) 3 Sep (3rd goal)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (TOT 2-1 FULL) 3 Sep

Alexis McAllister (BHA 5-2 LEI) 4 Sep

Joao Palhinha (NFO 2-3 FULL) 16 Sep

Son Heung-min (TOT 6-2 LEI) 17 Sep (1st goal)

Son Heung-min (TOT 6-2 LEI) 17 Sep (2nd goal)

September’s GOTM Nominees are in… 👀 Who gets your pick for the @premierleague Goal of the Month? 🚀 pic.twitter.com/New9uuxhAT — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) September 22, 2022

