Select your Budweiser Goal of the Month

Watch eight stunning strikes from November and December and help decide which of them wins

Related Articles

Pick your EA SPORTS Player of the Month



Almiron wins October 2022 Budweiser Goal of the Month



Best goals of the season so far



Eight brilliant strikes have been nominated for the November and December Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide who wins.

Watch the goals and have your say by voting for your favorite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 9 January.

The @PremierLeague Goal of the Month award is back and better than ever. 8 Incredible goals scored in November & December 🤯 Tell us who are you voting for 👇 pic.twitter.com/MnuZ5sOcyY — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) January 5, 2023

The supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist

Youri Tielemans (EVE 0-2 LEI) 5 Nov

Joe Willock (NEW 1-0 CHE) 12 Nov

Miguel Almiron (LEI 0-3 NEW) 26 Dec

Solly March (SOU 1-3 BHA) 26 Dec

Mohamed Salah (AVL 1-3 LIV) 26 Dec

Eddie Nketiah (ARS 3-1 WHU) 26 Dec

James Ward-Prowse (FUL 2-1 SOU) 31 Dec

Demarai Gray (MCI 1-1 Eve) 31 Dec

Also in this series

Part 1: Pick your EA SPORTS Player of the Month

Part 2: Vote for your Barclays Manager of the Month

Part 4: Choose your Castrol Save of the Month

