Select your Budweiser Goal of the Month

Watch eight stunning strikes from November and December and help decide which of them wins

Eight brilliant strikes have been nominated for the November and December Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide who wins.

Watch the goals and have your say by voting for your favorite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 9 January.

The supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.

Budweiser Goal shortlist

Youri Tielemans (EVE 0-2 LEI) 5 Nov
Joe Willock (NEW 1-0 CHE) 12 Nov
Miguel Almiron (LEI 0-3 NEW) 26 Dec
Solly March (SOU 1-3 BHA) 26 Dec
Mohamed Salah (AVL 1-3 LIV) 26 Dec
Eddie Nketiah (ARS 3-1 WHU) 26 Dec
James Ward-Prowse (FUL 2-1 SOU) 31 Dec
Demarai Gray (MCI 1-1 Eve) 31 Dec

.

