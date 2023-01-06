Select your Budweiser Goal of the Month
Watch eight stunning strikes from November and December and help decide which of them wins
Eight brilliant strikes have been nominated for the November and December Budweiser Goal of the Month award, and you can help decide who wins.
Watch the goals and have your say by voting for your favorite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 9 January.
The @PremierLeague Goal of the Month award is back and better than ever.
8 Incredible goals scored in November & December 🤯
Tell us who are you voting for 👇 pic.twitter.com/MnuZ5sOcyY
— Budweiser Football (@budfootball) January 5, 2023
The supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner, who will be announced next week.
Budweiser Goal shortlist
Youri Tielemans (EVE 0-2 LEI) 5 Nov
Joe Willock (NEW 1-0 CHE) 12 Nov
Miguel Almiron (LEI 0-3 NEW) 26 Dec
Solly March (SOU 1-3 BHA) 26 Dec
Mohamed Salah (AVL 1-3 LIV) 26 Dec
Eddie Nketiah (ARS 3-1 WHU) 26 Dec
James Ward-Prowse (FUL 2-1 SOU) 31 Dec
Demarai Gray (MCI 1-1 Eve) 31 Dec
Also in this series
Part 1: Pick your EA SPORTS Player of the Month
Part 2: Vote for your Barclays Manager of the Month
Part 4: Choose your Castrol Save of the Month
.