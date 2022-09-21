Select Mizzou Basketball Television and Game Times Announced

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Several game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Missouri men’s basketball season, including every Southeastern Conference game.

Remaining non-conference television and game times will be announced at a later date. All 18 of the Tigers’ conference games will be broadcast on national television across the SEC Network, ESPN family of networks and CBS.

Highlighting the announcement is the return of the Hy-Vee Border Showdown to Mizzou Arena on Dec. 10 against reigning national champions, Kansas. The game will tip at 4:15 pm CT and air on ESPN.

The Tigers open SEC play at home Dec. 28 against Kentucky at 6 pm as the first of 15 games across the season to be broadcast on SEC Network. The Tigers will make their first appearance on CBS in nearly two years at home against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m

The remaining Highlights of the team’s broadcast schedule include ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU designation at Auburn Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 pm and ESPN2/ESPNU against Texas A&M Feb. 18 at 5 pm The final station designations will be determined at a later date.

2022-23 SEC Men’s Basketball Television Schedule (Times are CT)

Wednesday, Dec. 28 – Kentucky – SEC Network – 6 p.m

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – at Arkansas – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m

Saturday, Jan. 7 – Vanderbilt – CBS – 11 a.m

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – at Texas A&M – SEC Network – 7:30 p.m

Saturday, Jan. 14 – at Florida – SEC Network – 2:30 p.m

Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Arkansas – SEC Network – 8 p.m

Saturday, Jan. 21 – Alabama – SEC Network – 5 p.m

Tuesday, Jan. 24 – at Ole Miss – SEC Network – 6 p.m

Wednesday, Feb. 1—LSU—SEC Network—8 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 4 – at Mississippi State – SEC Network – 5 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 7 – South Carolina – SEC Network – 8 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 11 – at Tennessee – SEC Network – 5 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – at Auburn – ESPN/2/U – 6 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Texas A&M – ESPN2/U – 5 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Mississippi State – SEC Network – 6 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 25 – at Georgia – SEC Network – 12 p.m

Wednesday, March 1 – at LSU – SEC Network – 8 p.m

Saturday, March 4 – Ole Miss – SEC Network – 2:30 p.m

