Select Book Conferences, Fairs & Festivals January–June 2023

With the three-year anniversary of the pandemic’s official start date just around the corner, the global book industry—at least outside of Asia—has generally returned to business as usual, with tentpole events being held in person. In the US, the ALA has launched a new wintertime conference (LibLearnX), and PW‘s own US Book Show is mulling over its first in-person events. Abroad, such extra-European shows as Guadalajara and Sharjah are growing in audience and influence. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the first half of the year, and be sure to save up for air travel—it’s not getting any cheaper.

NOTABLES

ABA Winter Institute, Seattle, Feb. 20–23

Bologna Children’s Book Fair and BolognaBookPlus, Bologna, Italy, Mar. 6–9

London Book Fair, London, Apr. 18–20

US Book ShowNew York City, May 23–25

ALA Annual ConferenceChicago, June 22–27

Comic-Con InternationalSan Diego, Calif., July 20–23

Beijing International Book Fair, Beijing, Aug. 23–26

Frankfurt Book Fair, Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18–22

Sharjah International Book Fair, Sharjah, UAE, Nov. 1–12

Guadalajara International Book Fair, Guadalajara, Mexico, Nov. 25–Dec. 3

January

Angoulême International Comics Festival, Angoulême, France, Jan. 26–29

Albuquerque Comic Con, Albuquerque, N.Mex., Jan. 13–15

Atlanta Comic Convention, Atlanta, Jan. 24–25

Cairo Book Fair, Cairo, Jan. 24–Feb. 6

Çukurova Book Fair, Trabzon, Turkey, Jan. 14–22

Digital Book World Conference + ExpoNew York City,

Jan. 16–18

International Kolkata Book FairKolkata, India,

Jan. 31–Feb. 12

Jaipur Literature Festival, Jaipur, India, Jan. 19–23

LibLearnX, New Orleans, Jan. 27–31

Taipei International Book ExhibitionTaipei, Taiwan,

Jan. 31–Feb. 5

Wizard World Portland, Portland, Ore., Jan. 24–26

February

ABA Winter Institute, Seattle, Feb. 20–23

Amelia Island Book Festival Authors’ Expo & Readers’ Extravaganza, Amelia Island, Fla., Feb. 18

AniMangaPop, Plymouth, UK, Feb. 11–12

Casablanca Book Fair, Casablanca, Morocco, Feb. 17–19

New Delhi World Book Fair, New Delhi, Feb. 25–Mar. 5

San Miguel Writers Conference, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Feb. 13–17

San Francisco Writers Conference, San Francisco, Feb. 16–19

Savannah Book Festival, Savannah, Ga., Feb. 16–19

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, Dubai, Feb. 1–6

Feria Internacional del Libro La Habana, Havana, Feb. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m

PubWest, Seattle, Feb. 1–3

Vilnius Book Fair, Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 23–26

March

AWP Conference & Bookfair, Seattle, Mar. 8 to 11

Bangkok International Book Fair, Bangkok, Mar. 30–Apr. 9

Bologna Children’s Book Fair and BolognaBookPlus, Bologna, Italy, Mar. 6–9

C2E2, Chicago, Mar. 31–Apr. 2

Fan Expo Cleveland, Cleveland, Mar. 24–26

Brussels Book Fair, Brussels, Mar. 30–Apr. 2

Lahore International Book Fair, Lahore, Pakistan, Mar. 1–5

Latvian Book Fair, Riga, Latvia, Mar. 1–5

Left Coast Crime, Tucson, Ariz., Mar. 16–19

Lehigh Valley Book Festival, Lehigh Valley, Pa., Mar. 24–26

Monroeville Literary Festival, Monroeville, Ala., Mar. 3–4

North Texas Teen Book Festival, Irving, Tex., Mar. 3–4

Palm Beach Book Festival, Palm Beach, Fla., Mar. 14

SleuthFestBoca Raton, Fla., July 6–9

Shoff Promotions Comic Con, Frederick, Md., Mar. 19

South by Southwest, Austin, Tex., Mar. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m

New Orleans Book Festival, New Orleans, Mar. 9 to 11

Southern Kentucky Book Fest, Bowling Green, Ky., Mar. 24–25

Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, New Orleans, Mar. 22–26

Tucson Festival of Books, Tucson, Ariz., Mar. 4–5

Virginia Festival of the Book, Charlottesville, Va., Mar. 23–26

WonderCon, Anaheim, Calif., Mar. 24–26

The Write Stuff Writers Conference, Bethlehem, Pa., Mar. 23–25

April

Bogotá International Book Fair, Bogotá, Colombia, Apr. 18–May 2

Buenos Aires Book Fair, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 27–May 15

Calgary Expo, Calgary, Canada, Apr. 27–30

Eurasian International Book Fair, Astana, Kazakhstan, Apr. 19–23

LA Times Festival of Books, Los Angeles, Apr. 22–23

Leipzig Book Fair, Leipzig, Germany, Apr. 27–30

London Book Fair, London, Apr. 18–20

Malice Domestic, Bethesda, Md., Apr. 28–30

Newburyport Literary Festival, Newburyport, Mass., Apr. 28–30

Norwesco, SeaTac, Wash., Apr. 6–9

Quebec International Book Fair, Quebec City, Canada, Apr. 12–16

San Antonio Book Festival, San Antonio, Tex., Apr. 15

Salon du Livre de Paris, Paris, Apr. 21–23

Sant Jordi Festival, Barcelona, ​​Spain, Apr. 23

Texas Library Association Conference, Austin, Tex., Apr. 19–22

Tulsa Lit Fest, Tulsa, Okla., Apr. 20–23

Unbound Book Festival, Columbia, Mo., Apr. 20–23

YALLWest Book Festival, Santa Monica, Calif., Apr. 29

May

Anime CentralRosemont, Ill., May 19–21

Bay Area Book FestivalBerkeley, Calif., May 6–7

Biographers International Organization Annual ConferenceNew York City, May 19–21

Book World PraguePrague, May 14-17

ECPA Leadership SummitNashville, May 9–10

Florida Writing Workshopvirtual, May 12–13

Gaithersburg Book FestivalGaithersburg, Md., May 20

Hay Festival WalesHay-on-Wye, Wales, UK, May 25–June 4

IBPA Publishing UniversityCoronado, Calif., May 4–6

Idaho Writers Guild ConferenceBoise, Idaho, May 18–20

Literary Hill BookFestWashington, DC, May 1

Madrid Book FairMadrid, May 27–June 12

Melbourne Writers FestivalMelbourne, Australia, May 4–7

Nonfiction Writers Conferencevirtual, May 10–12

Sharjah Children’s Reading FestivalSharjah, UAE, May 11–21

Strokestown International Poetry FestivalStrokestown, Ireland, May 6–7

Tbilisi International Book FairTbilisi, Georgia,

May 26–29

Thessaloniki Book FairThessaloniki, Greece, May 4–7

ThrillerFestNew York City, May 30–June 3

Turin International Book FairTurin, Italy, May 18–22

US Book ShowNew York City, May 23–25

June

ABA Children’s InstituteMilwaukee, Wis., June 5–7

ALA Annual ConferenceChicago, June 22–27

Association of Jewish Libraries Annual Conferencevirtual, June 19–22

Book Lovers ConHouston, June 1–4

Bronx Book FestivalNew York City, June 10

Brooklyn Comic ConNew York City, June 10–11

Hero HypeOrlando, Fla., June 17

Istanbul International Literature FestivalIstanbul, June 5–9

Nantucket Book FestivalNantucket, Mass., June 15–18

PePcon: The Print + ePublishing ConferencePhoenix, Ariz., June 5–9

The Santa Barbara Writers ConferenceSanta Barbara, Calif., June 18–23

Sarah Lawrence College Writers Week, virtual, July 10–14; Bronxville, NY, Aug. 7 to 11

The Self-Publishing ConferenceLondon, June 20–21

Dates and locations are subject to change. For the most up-to-date info, go to publishersweekly.com/fairs-2023.