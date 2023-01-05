Select Board honors Sutton girls’ soccer team for second straight state title – Millbury Sutton Chronicle

By David Dore

Millbury-Sutton Chronicle

SUTTON — A month after bringing home a state title for the second straight year, members of the Sutton High School girls’ soccer team were recognized by the Select Board for their winning ways.

Amid the congratulations from board members during their Dec. 20 meeting, Seniors and team co-captains Taylor Bohanan and Natalie Smith offered some insight into the team itself and its run to the MIAA Division 5 championship, including some of its more stressful contests.

Asked by Select Board member David Hall about the secret to their success, Bohanan replied, “I think it’s definitely a combination between players and coaches. We have such a great team that we’re able to do it twice, along with the help of our coaches.

“Our team definitely comes together, especially in the playoff season,” added co-captain Natalie Smith. “We have all of the regular season to work everything out and practice, and then we show up in the offseason, so that’s worked for us both years in a row. I’ve been really happy to be a part of it.”

As for balancing athletics and academics, Smith said, “Everyone on this team has a very good work ethic and puts time into everything that they care about. I think both school and soccer come in hand with that.”

The Suzies’ toughest game was, in the opinion of Smith and Bohanan, their Division 5 quarterfinal contest against Gardner. Sutton was down to the Wildcats until about five minutes left in the game. An “amazing” goal by sophomore Anna Joseph and a penalty kick by fellow sophomore Annika Stockhaus sealed the win for Sutton, Smith said.

“I was definitely trying to be in it all the way,” Smith added later. “They scored then I was, like, ‘Oh God, is this the end?’ I was very nervous, but last year we had done the same thing a couple of times, we were down and then got a goal or two at the very end. So obviously I had some faith.”

“It’s very nerve wracking in that position, because obviously even as a senior I’m like, ‘Is this my last few minutes playing?'” Bohanan said. “But I definitely have faith in our team.”

Out of the six Seniors on this year’s team, just one is planning on playing soccer in college: Macy Hutchinson, who will attend Anna Maria College in Paxton in the fall.

Along with Bohanan, Hutchinson, Joseph, Smith and Stockhaus, the members of the 2022 Sutton girls’ soccer team were freshmen Jessica Cederlund, Christina DeCell, Aby Jankins, Ava Magnuson, Sarah Mendoza and Madelyn Nunnemacher; sophomores Katelyn Briggs, Madeline Cyronak, Molly Jenkins, Addison Jerome, Madeline Joyce and Hannah Pratt; Juniors Keira Fadden and Erica Wallace, and Seniors Ruby Adamowicz, co-captain Caroline Howe and Cali Kolofsky.