Selby Library showcases Sarasota artist Anita Wexler’s exhibit

Anita Wexler is the very definition of a prolific artist. (I wouldn’t be surprised if her picture is next to the word “prolific” in the dictionary.) She paints and draws every day, and has the portfolio to prove it.

She began this practice in childhood and never stopped. Wexler refined her talent at the Parsons School of Design in New York City. Philippe Valy and other Mentors helped her art evolve.

What emerged is a visual language she calls “Primitive Pop.” Bold colors, swirling forms, arcane symbols, and striking, sensual images of male and female figures, birds and beasts.

