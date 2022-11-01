SEI Volleyball Classic participants announced

Fairfield, New London, WACO and Winfield-Mt. Union all represent

Fairfield’s Macy Rayburn (pictured) will represent Fairfield in this year’s Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic. (Andy Krutsinger/The Union)

It was a great year for Union area volleyball teams as a slew of teams made deep runs into the postseason.

Now that the state tournament has begun and the end of the season draws near, it’s nearly time for the annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic.

This year marks the 29th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic.

New London’s Camryn Lair (pictured) will be one of four Tigers to play in this years Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic. (Hunter Moeller/The Union).

The volleyball classic will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 pm It will be played at Mediapolis High School.

The match features Southeast Iowa high school Seniors who have shown outstanding play throughout the season.

Players are selected first Nominated by their coach, placed on a ballot and then voted on by volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

WACO’s Ellah Kissell (pictured) this will be one of two Warriors to play in the Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic this year. (Andy Krutsinger/The Union)

Teams representing the Union area this year are Fairfield, New London, WACO and Winfield-Mt. Union.

New London and WACO each have four players on the list. WACO has two named to the team and Fairfield one.

Representing New London is Natalie Burden, Camryn Lair, Elly Manning, Emma Nye.

Bradie Buffington, Keely Malone, Melina Oepping, Keetyn Townsley will all play for Winfield-Mt. Union.

Grace Coble and Ellah Kissell were both selected for WACO.

Macy Rayburn will represent Fairfield.

As for coaches, Van Buren’s BJ Carter and WACO’s Jay Coble will help lead the teams.

Winfield-Mount Union’s Melina Oepping (pictured) will be one of four Wolves playing in this years Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic. (Andy Krutsinger/The Union)

The full list of players and coaches can be found below.

SOUTHEAST IOWA VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC PLAYER SELECTIONS

Burlington: Ayla Cannon

Central Lee: Makayla Morrison

Danville: Carlea Beckman

Fairfield: Macy Rayburn

Holy Trinity: Kayla Box and Brooke Mueller

Mediapolis: Lexie Arnold

New London: Natalie Burden, Camryn Lair, Elly Manning, Emma Nye

Notre Dame: Gabby Deery and Abby Korschgen

Waco: Grace Coble and Ellah Kissell

West Burlington: Sophia Armstrong, Abbey Bence, McKenna Marlow, Isabelle Ritter, Lauren Summers

Winfield- Mt. Union: Bradie Buffington, Keely Malone, Melina Oepping, Keetyn Townsley

SOUTHEAST IOWA VOLLEYBALL CLASSIC COACH SELECTIONS

Kelly Knustrom — Fort Madison

Mike Davis — Notre Dame

BJ Carter — Van Buren

Jay Coble — Waco