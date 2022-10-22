Seguin City Council candidates for districts 3, 8 come to listeners of this week’s Saturday Topic

(Seguin) — This week’s Saturday Topic program will again give you a chance to hear directly from some of the candidates that will appear on the November 8 ballot.

The city of Seguin is hosting two contested races, and we’ll feature each of the candidates from those districts.

The District 8 race will kick things off on this week’s program on radio station KWED. Three candidates are looking to fill the seat that’s currently held by Mark Herbold, who is not eligible to seek re-election due to term limits. Bill Keller, Edward “Eddie” Davila, and Steven Berger will each join us for a look at the issues that are important to Voters in the city of Seguin.

Our conversation with the candidates in the race for the District 3 council seat will also be Featured on the Saturday Topic. Our encore presentation of our interview with Jim Lievens and Darius Gil will focus on each candidate and why they think they are the right person for the job. Lievens and Gil are seeking the seat currently held by Chris Aviles, who decided not to seek re-election.

Our final segment on the Saturday Topic takes a look at the TLU’s Watoto Kickball Tournament this weekend in Seguin. Dr. Rodrick Shao and student David Miller, of Texas Lutheran University, discuss the project that works to support children in need in Tanzania.

Our Saturday Topic program airs at 8:00 Saturday morning here on AM 1580 KWED. You can also listen live online at segondoday.com.