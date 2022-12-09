Seeking more distance, Tiger Woods is making a golf ball switch for upcoming events | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

Although the move might appear to be a small departure, at the elite level such differences are magnified. Even more so, perhaps, in the case of Woods, who over the year has expressed a desire for golf-ball R&D teams to “Give me all the spin you got. It’s my job to take it off.” Woods also is not fond of more velocity on short-game shots. As he told Golf Digest during a test session in 2019, “I want a feel like I can hit it without the ball coming off the face too quickly.” The Tour BX is decidedly firmer than the Tour B XS.