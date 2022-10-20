Seeking Curator, Visual Arts – Announcements

The Walker Art Center seeks a dynamic curator to contribute to the artistic excellence of the Walker’s Visual Arts program, asserting the Walker’s mission to produce adventurous, groundbreaking content and projects of critical and public note. The individual in this role actively fosters creative relationships with artists whose works advance the Walker’s mission, conceptualizing and implementing timely and innovative exhibitions that may tour nationally or internationally; artist residencies and commissions; published content; and interdisciplinary projects focused on contemporary art. The Curator is also committed to building the Walker’s world-class collection of contemporary art through acquisitions, regularly identifying and recommending purchases and gifts of art for the permanent collection, and commissioning and/or acquiring new works for the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Walker campus. The Curator is key to a range of special projects and initiatives, including fundraising efforts and donor cultivation. This full-time position reports directly to the Senior Curator and Director of Visual Arts.

As a member of the Walker’s Visual Arts team, you are committed to working collaboratively across departments on shared projects and initiatives, and to building our program and working together around the Walker’s values ​​of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access. As Curator, you will bring a thorough knowledge of the field, contemporary art history, and institutional best practices, along with a track record of producing innovative curatorial projects, publications, and research. You are a dynamic exhibition maker whose curatorial lens is inclusive and interdisciplinary, and who has worked collaboratively with others to mount major exhibition projects. You bring a broad national and international network of artists and partners in the field that will intersect with Walker’s exhibition program, collection building, and fundraising efforts.

As Curator, you possess excellent interpersonal and communications skills to effectively and authentically work with artists, collectors, dealers, donors, community partners, and colleagues across departments. You bring the capacity to write texts for specialized/scholarly readership, fundraising initiatives, and press materials, as well as accessible texts for a general audience. As a representative of the Walker’s curatorial team, you are eager to participate in periodic evening and weekend functions, to undertake extensive travel nationally and internationally, and to be present and engaged in the local arts community.

About the Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center is an adventurous multidisciplinary organization located in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a world-class collection and a history of bold and dynamic programming. We embrace our position as both a global leader in the contemporary art field and as a cultural anchor in the Twin Cities. We believe that artists and cultural producers offer unique perspectives on the world we live in. Their work illuminates possibilities and helps us to make meaning. We are committed to providing access for all to the most creative and inspired art and ideas of our time.

How to apply

Apply online and view a full role description at walkerart.org/jobs.

The closing date for the submission of completed application forms is December 1 at 11:59pm.