Seeing Green: Home on Pebble Beach Golf Course Lists for $31 Million

Be the first to know about the biggest and best luxury home sales and listings by signing up for our Mansion Deals email alert.

A home on California’s famous Pebble Beach golf course is hitting the market for $31 million.

Known as Lucky Strike, the roughly 2-acre estate has views of the ocean and the 11th and 12th holes, according to listing agents Shelly Mitchell Lynch and Lynn Knoop of Carmel Realty Company.

The Sellers are Texas Residents C. Cary Patterson and his wife, Lois Patterson, records show. A Lifelong golfer, Mr. Patterson is a lawyer who represented the state of Texas against the Tobacco industry in the 1990s, and the name Lucky Strike is a nod to his success in that litigation, Ms. Lynch said. The Pattersons declined to comment. The house has views of the ocean as well as the 11th and 12th holes. Ryan Rosen Only a few homes are located directly on the golf course. Ryan Rosen The main living room. Ryan Rosen The main house has four bedrooms. Sherman Chu The property has views of Carmel Bay and Point Lobos. Sherman Chu The Pattersons purchased the land in Pebble Beach for $9.275 million in 1999, property records show. The property, with views over the golf course to Carmel Bay and Point Lobos, is a few houses away from an estate once owned by the late crooner Bing Crosby. The Pattersons built the roughly 7,700-square-foot estate, completing it in 2000, according to Ms. Lynch. The property contains a four-bedroom main house, a one-bedroom guesthouse, and a separate structure with parking and an executive office, according to Ms. Lynch. The main house includes a movie theater, a bar and a formal dining room, she said. Lucky Strike, a Pebble Beach Mansion located on the 12th tee box of the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, is coming on the market for $31 million. It belongs to attorney Cary Patterson of Texarkana and his wife Lois.

Photo:



Ryan Rosen



Newsletter Sign-up Real Estate From aspirational Residences to major commercial deals. The Pattersons, who used the property as a vacation home, were drawn to the area for golf and for the weather, which provided a reprieve from the Texas summer heat, Ms. Lynch said. The property is one of only a few homes located directly on Pebble Beach Golf Links, which hugs the coastline and has hosted the US Open numerous times. Owners of homes on the golf course include entrepreneur Charles Schwab and Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, according to property records. Last year, a home on the course sold for $32.69 million, records show. The media home listing price in Pebble Beach was $4.3 million in August, according to Realtor.com, up 22.1% from August 2021. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.) Write to Katherine Clarke at [email protected]

Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8