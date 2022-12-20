Seeing Across History at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp

In a gallery of the new Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp a Crooked Canvas hangs from stately walls painted Pompeii red: a jarring sight in an Immaculate museum that reopened this fall after a $105 million top-to-bottom renovation that lasted 11 years.

The painting in question is “Tavern Scene” by the 17th-century Dutch painter Adriaen van Ostade, and it tilts at a 15-degree angle to the right, creating the impression that the drunken peasant who has fallen off his bench has knocked the small Canvas off its axis. This playful display exemplifies the spirit of elegant wit and impish flair that pervades every aspect of the refurbished museum, known here by its Dutch acronym, the KMSKA.

James Ensor’s ‘The Intrigue’ (1890)

Photo:



KMSKA





Antwerp is arguably the most culturally significant city in the region of Flanders, and the KMSKA, opened in 1890, contains the premier collection of Flemish art in Belgium, from the devotional works of Flemish Primitives Jan van Eyck (1390/1399-1441), Rogier van der Weyden (1399/1400-1464) and Hans Memling (1430/40-1494) to Monumental baroque altarpieces by Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640) and all the way through to the macabre and enigmatic modernist experiments of James Ensor ( 1860-1949), whose singular oeuvre forms the core of the museum’s modern art collection.

The Restoration of the KMSKA, overseen by the Rotterdam-based studio of KAAN Architecten and its co-founder Dikkie Scipio, not only refurbished and modernized the imposing 19th-century exhibition space, including the Regal Rubens room, a nearly 50-foot-tall terminus-like gallery that is the museum’s pièce de resistance. The Dutch firm also inserted—“dropped” is really more like it—sleek white cube galleries into the museum’s former inner courtyards. These new spaces, Illuminated by 198 skylights and artificial lighting, mainly house the museum’s collection of works made after 1880, although the new KMSKA eschews strict divisions in its flexible thematic presentation.

The Rubens room at the museum

Photo:



Karin Borghouts/KMSKA





Time and again, modern works intrude—playfully or movingly—in the historic rooms, with their muted color palettes, while old Masters make an unexpected cameo in the blindingly white modern galleries. Thus “Calvary of Hendrik van Rijn” (c. 1363), an oil-and-gold-leaf panel painting by an Anonymous master, hangs in one of the first modern galleries near works by two 20th-century Antwerp artists: Jef Verheyen’s ” Morning” (1965), a hypnotic color study that shows a circular field of turquoise framed by dark blue, and Jules Schmalzigaug’s “Rhythm of Light Waves: Street + Sun + Crowd” (c. 1915-17), a large musical Canvas where muted hues alternate in dynamic swirls with luminous colors.

In one of the somber historic rooms, we find two of the museum’s blockbusters: Jean Fouquet’s “Madonna Surrounded by Seraphim and Cherubim” (c. 1450), whose solid blocks of color and curious anatomical volumes have exerted a fascination for over 500 years, and Rubens’s “The Holy Family With the Parrot” (1614-33), whose Mary and Jesus are infinitely more tender and human. The same gallery also contains modern canvases: Marlene Dumas’s “Give the People What They Want” (1992) and Luc Tuymans’s “The Diagnostic Gaze IV” (1992), two small oil paintings that comment on the iconography of the Madonna.

Installation view of the renovated galleries

Photo:



Karin Borghouts/KMSKA





These unexpected juxtapositions, at times provocative or irreverent, contribute to the new KMSKA’s vibrant atmosphere, which makes Encountering both the old and the modern Masters here feel like an act of discovery. At the same time, the museum makes clever use of modern technology, including touchscreen displays that feature sophisticated and cheeky animations that bring to life works like “Scaldis and Antwerpia” (1609), an allegorical painting by Abraham Janssens I in praise of the river Scheldt, which had been closed for trade by the Dutch. The touchscreens also allow you to Marvel at the painstaking 16-year conservation and Restoration of the three extant panels of Memling’s Magnificent “God the Father With Singing and Music-Making Angels” (1483-94), Originally part of an altarpiece in a Spanish monastery. This dazzling, gilded work is an illustrated catalog of early Renaissance instruments.

There are numerous severe, disquieting works among the museum’s masterpieces, from Frans Floris’s “The Fall of the Rebel Angels” (1554), an illustration of the Episode from the Book of Revelation whose tangle of Monstrous figures brings to mind both Hieronymus Bosch and Maurice Sendak, to Ensor’s enigmatic “Astonishment of the Mask Wouse” (1889). One of 38 paintings by that artist in the KMSKA, the large canvas shows a woman in a grotesque mask, draped in a red Indian shawl and clutching a parasol in her gloved hands. As she surveys a chaotic jumble of costumes and masks strewn across the floorboards of an atelier, a long thread of mucus dangles from one of her nostrils.

Above the doorway of the room where that unsettling work hangs is a sculpture of a large pointy nose out of which dangles a blue and red cord. This is one of 10 mischievous sculptural interventions spread throughout the museum and designed by the Belgian artist and opera director Christophe Coppens.

The Shaggy twin dromedaries that rise in red velvet from a reupholstered bench in the Rubens Room is perhaps Mr. Coppens’s most memorable contribution. The animals refer to a detail in that painter’s “Adoration of the Magi” (1624), a nearly 15-foot-tall altarpiece that shows the two long-necked, humped Creatures smiling with Bemused indifference in the background of a miracle. If KMSKA’s brilliant collection makes it one of Europe’s most important art institutions, its stylishly restored building, and how the serious and the lighthearted mingle inside, makes it one of today’s most refreshing and stimulating museums.

—Mr. Goldmann writes about international arts and culture.