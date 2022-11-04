Seeger Earns Major Award as Women’s Volleyball Tallies Four All-NJAC Selections

PITMAN, NJ (11/4/21) – Sian Seeger has been named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year as the Kean University Women’s volleyball team tallied four Cougars on the NJAC All-Conference teams. Anne Beckemeyer was named to the first team, while Ashley Smith was selected to the second team and both Seeger and Taylor Micheaux were Honorable mention selections.

Seeger earns Defensive Player of the Year honors and her first All-NJAC selection with an Honorable mention selection. She tallied 115 digs and averaged 4.32 digs per set over seven conference matches. In the NJAC, she ranked third in digs. The two-time NJAC Defensive Player of the Week becomes the first Cougar in program history to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors. Seeger becomes Head Coach Don Perkins 14th Honorable mention selection.

Beckemeyer makes her second All-Conference appearance with her first selection on the first team. She tallied 84.5 points, 61 kills, and 25 blocks over seven conference matches. The middle hitter averaged 3.52 points per set, 2.54 kills per set and 1.04 blocks per set with a .252 hitting percentage. In the NJAC, she ranked third in blocks, seventh in points and ninth in hitting percentage. Beckemeyer is Coach Perkins 14th NJAC first team selection.

Smith makes her first All-Conference appearance with a selection on the second team. The outside hitter tallied 81 points, 67 kills and 48 digs over eight conference matches. The junior averaged 3.52 points per set, 2.91 kills per set and 2.09 digs per set. In the NJAC, she ranked sixth in kills and fourth in points. Smith is Coach Perkins 11th NJAC second team selection.

Micheaux makes her first All-Conference appearance with a selection on the Honorable mention. The outside hitter tallied 78 points, 63 kills, 36 digs and 11 aces over eight conference matches. The sophomore averaged 3.25 points per set, 2.63 kills per set and 1.50 digs per set with a .202 hitting percentage. In the NJAC, she ranked seventh in kills and ninth in points. Micheaux is Coach Perkins 15th NJAC Honorable mention selection.