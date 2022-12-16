See who will take the stage at the ARTs Awards in Jan.
Cindy Morris, left, and Sharon Davis at the 2022 ARTs Awards.
DALLAS— ART and Dallas Market Center have lined up a list of bold-face names of presenters who will join co-hosts Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley on stage for the ARTs Awards next month.
The ARTS Awards, which recognize preeminent manufacturers, retailers, interior designers, product designers and sales representatives, will take place Friday, Jan. 6 during the Dallas Total Home & Gift market.
The presenters are:
- Amber Lewisinterior designer, principal of Amber Interior Design and founder of Shoppe Amber Interiors
- Adam Glassmancreative director, Oprah Daily
- Barry Goralnickinterior designer and principal of Barry Goralnick
- Carrie Dillonmanaging director, International Textile Alliance
- Cindy Morrispresident and CEO, Dallas Market Center
- Colleen Visagevice president of product management, Progress Lighting, and president of ART
- Courtney Garrigan, co-owner of Coco & Dash Home, Dallas, TX
- Scarlette Tappexecutive director, Sustainable Furnishings Council
- Sharon Davisexecutive director, ART
- Tamara Dayinterior designer & host of Magnolia Network’s Bargain Mansions
- Teddy Garriganco-owner of Coco & Dash Home, Dallas, TX
Reservations for the ARTS Awards Gala are still available, which includes the Networking cocktail hour. Tickets are $170 for ART members and $200 for non-members. Tables are also available.
More information is available on the ARTS Awards website.
