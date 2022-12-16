See who will take the stage at the ARTs Awards in Jan.

Cindy Morris, left, and Sharon Davis at the 2022 ARTs Awards.

DALLAS— ART and Dallas Market Center have lined up a list of bold-face names of presenters who will join co-hosts Thom Filicia and Carson Kressley on stage for the ARTs Awards next month.

The ARTS Awards, which recognize preeminent manufacturers, retailers, interior designers, product designers and sales representatives, will take place Friday, Jan. 6 during the Dallas Total Home & Gift market.

The presenters are:

Amber Lewis interior designer, principal of Amber Interior Design and founder of Shoppe Amber Interiors

Amber Lewis interior designer, principal of Amber Interior Design and founder of Shoppe Amber Interiors

Adam Glassman creative director, Oprah Daily

Barry Goralnick interior designer and principal of Barry Goralnick

Carrie Dillon managing director, International Textile Alliance

Cindy Morris president and CEO, Dallas Market Center

Colleen Visage vice president of product management, Progress Lighting, and president of ART

Courtney Garrigan, co-owner of Coco & Dash Home, Dallas, TX

Scarlette Tapp executive director, Sustainable Furnishings Council

Sharon Davis executive director, ART

Tamara Day interior designer & host of Magnolia Network's Bargain Mansions

Teddy Garrigan co-owner of Coco & Dash Home, Dallas, TX

Reservations for the ARTS Awards Gala are still available, which includes the Networking cocktail hour. Tickets are $170 for ART members and $200 for non-members. Tables are also available.

More information is available on the ARTS Awards website.