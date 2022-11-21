See who is headed to the Super Bowl
The high school football Super Bowl matchups have been set, and the 16 teams still alive in the eight MIAA divisions now await an announcement of the time and date of their matchups at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 2-3.
Here’s a rundown of the results, plus matchups and links to Globe coverage of the state tournament semifinals.
Division 1
Semifinals
▪ Springfield Central 54, Methuen 14: Will Watson Sparks Springfield Central on a Roaring start in D1 semifinal win over Methuen
▪ St. John’s Prep 28, Central Catholic 7: Angry and animated, St. John’s Prep seconds its effort to take command in Division 1 semifinal
Super Bowl
▪ Springfield Central (10-1) vs. St. John’s Prep (9-2)
Division 2
Semifinals
▪ Catholic Memorial 41, Milford 7: Datrell Jones, No. 4 Catholic Memorial raise standard in Runaway Division 2 semifinal win over No. 1 Milford
▪ King Philip 17, Bishop Feehan 10: Making plays, King Philip finds a way again, earning fifth Bowl trip since 2016
Super Bowl
▪ King Philip (9-1) vs. Catholic Memorial (10-0)
Division 3
Semifinals
▪ Milton 32, Hanover 30
▪ Wakefield 31, North Attleborough 24
D3 Semifinals Roundup: Jack Finnegan propels top-seeded Milton to its first Super Bowl berth after defeating No. 4 Hanover in the Division 3 semi-finals
Super Bowl
Milton (10-0) vs. Wakefield (11-0)
Division 4
Semifinals
▪ Duxbury 42, Holliston 14
▪ Grafton 21, Foxborough 12
D4 semifinals Roundup: Duxbury’s Alex Barlow, Grafton’s Liam Donagher each tally 3 TDs to lead their unbeaten teams to the Division 4 Super Bowl
Super Bowl
▪ Duxbury (10-0) vs. Grafton (11-0)
Division 5
Semifinals
▪ Shawsheen 21, Dover-Sherborn 14:
▪ North Reading 32, Bishop Fenwick 29: With guile, Matthew Guidebeck’s game-ending 38-yard boot sends North Reading back to the Division 5 Super Bowl
Super Bowl
▪ North Reading (10-1) vs. Shawsheen (11-0)
Division 6
Semifinals
▪ Stoneham 24, Cardinal Spellman 17: Colin Farren helps top-seeded Stoneham pull ahead, Hang on in Division 6 semifinal win over Cardinal Spellman
▪ St. Mary’s 15, Rockland 14: St. Mary’s hangs tough on defense against Rockland to earn a trip to the Division 6 Super Bowl
Super Bowl
▪ St. Mary’s (10-1) vs. Stoneham (10-1)
Division 7
Semifinals
▪ West Boylston 32, Amesbury 20: With a 21-point second half, West Boylston runs to Division 7 semifinal win over Amesbury
▪ St. Bernard’s 32, Cohasset 19: Damien Jones, Antonio Mancini a dynamic duo for St. Bernard’s in a Division 7 semifinal triumph over Cohasset
Super Bowl
▪ West Boylston (10-1) vs. St. Bernard’s (10-1)
Division 8
Semifinals
▪ Hull 35, Old Colony 12: John Gianibas Dominates second half as Hull Returns to Division 8 Super Bowl
▪ KIPP 34, Oxford 33: With the program’s first trip to the Super Bowl on the line, KIPP senior Juan Setalsingh delivered
Super Bowl
▪ Hull (11-0) vs. KIPP (7-4)