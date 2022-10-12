See who finished atop the Leaderboard for 2022 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders

BAY CITY, MI — Kiera Inda set out to be Bay County’s best.

And the John Glenn junior accomplished that mission with one big day and one big season. Inda won medalist honors in the Bay County Championship in September and is now crowned the Bay County scoring champ with her season-long average.

Inda posted a nine-hole average of 50.8 strokes, winning the scoring title among Golfers on Bay County’s four teams of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn and Essexville Garber.

She edged Central’s Greer Anderson by 1.8 strokes, becoming the first Bay County scoring champ from Glenn since Shelby Sullivan in 2013.

2022 Bay County

Girls Golf Leaders

Nine-Hole Averages

Kiera Inda, Glenn 50.8

Greer Anderson, Central 52.6

Emma Weitzel, Western 54.9

Quinn Kowalczyk, Glenn 55.2

Addison Alexander, Glenn 55.8

Halle Maciag, Garber 57.6

Sharidyn Antcliff, Garber 59.0

Ady Sugden, Glenn 59.3

Samantha Powless, Western 59.8

Alli Caldwell, Glenn 59.9

Taegen Ramirez, Glenn 62.1

Makayla Cleary, Central 62.9

Megan Pilarski, Western 62.9

Natalie List, Western 64.2

Gabrielle Czuba, Central 65.1

Alise Pilaske, Glenn 65.4

Holly Scherzer, Western 67.6

Kelcie Corrion, Central 67.9

Bailey Krause, Central 68.5

Julia Budzinski, Western 70.9

Bay City Central’s Grace Augustine chips onto the green during the 2002 Bay County Championship.Times Photo

Bay County Scoring Champions

2001-21

NINE-HOLE AVERAGES

2021 Tori Shark, Pinconning 41.0

2020 Tori Shark, Pinconning 44.3

2019 Tori Shark, Pinconning 45.8

2018 Lilliana Velasquez, Central 46.5

2017 Brenna Legner, Central 44.3

2016 Brenna Legner, Central 48.0

2015 Taylor Stepanski, Western 47.7

2014 Taylor Stepanski, Western 45.6

2013 Shelby Sullivan, Glenn 50.0

2012 Elizabeth Davidson, Central 45.6

2011 Elizabeth Davidson, Central 44.8

2010 Brandi Studer, Garber 41.0

2009 Brandi Studer, Garber 38.0

2008 Brandi Studer, Garber 36.9

2007-F Brandi Studer, Garber 38.7

2007-S Courtney Miller, Central 46.6

2006 Victoria Davidson, Central 45.5

2005 Kristie McAlpine, Garber 44.2

2004 Kristie McAlpine, Garber 48.1

2003 Hilary Asbury, Central 47.0

2002 Grace Augustine, Central 50.2

2001 Stephanie Hill, Western 47.0

If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.

Love reading about local sports? Don’t miss any of the excitement from the season ahead. Purchase your subscription now and get full access to every story on MLive!

RELATED READING

State-qualifying times pouring in are Bay City Area Girls Swimming Leaders

2021 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders

2020 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders

2019 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders

2016 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders

2015 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders

2014 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders

2013 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders