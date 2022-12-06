See which Greater Lansing players were named D7-8 all-state

Troy Wertman was one of the top Offensive Playmakers for the Pewamo-Westphalia football team as it extended its league title streak to eight this season.

But the senior was also a major threat on special teams with his leg.

Wertman was honored for his success as a punter for the second straight season and repeated as an Associated Press first team all-state selection in Division 7-8.

Wertman, who is rated No. 12 nationally among upperclassmen by Kornblue Kicking, had 11 punts this fall and finished with a 45.5 yard average. He had three punts land inside the 20-yard line and a long of 62 yards for PW, which shared the CMAC title with Fowler and Laingsburg.

Ithaca senior wide receiver Ethan Hull and Perry senior kicker Rease Teel were the other players from Greater Lansing voted first team all-state. Hull finished with 46 catches for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns and also added 30 tackles, an interception and a punt return for a score for the Yellowjackets, who won league and district championships.

