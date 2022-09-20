See where Ben Simmons, Kyrie were ranked

A new NBA season is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for the latest edition of ESPN’s NBA Rank.

Each year, ESPN ranks the top 100 players in the NBA, and the players ranked from 100 to 25 were revealed on Tuesday. A total of three Brooklyn Nets players made the list, with Kevin Durant remaining as a lock to appear in the top 25.

All three Nets on the list dropped from their ranking in 2021, but none more so than Ben Simmons, who missed the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season. With Simmons finally set to return from injury, he’ll have a chance to prove he’s still among the top 30 players in the league once the season begins.

Here’s where Seth Curry, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving rank among the top 100 players in the NBA, according to ESPN.