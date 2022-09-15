See what’s on the schedule

A Norwich Squad that has scored 103 points in two games visits Maine-Endwell, which comes off a shutout of Union-Endicott, as part of Section 4’s Sept. 16-17 high school football schedule. That’ll be 7 pm Friday.

Elsewhere, Vestal will encounter an Elmira group that generated 70 points last week. That’ll be Friday night at Dick Hoover Stadium.

Chenango Forks looks to make it 3-0 Friday night against Oneonta, ditto for Tioga on Saturday at Harpursville/Afton.

Friday, Sept. 16

Binghamton at Corning, 6:30 p.m

Norwich at Maine-Endwell, 7 p.m

Elmira at Vestal, 7 p.m

Union-Endicott at Horseheads, 7 p.m

Windsor at Ithaca, 7 p.m

Johnson City at Chester, 7 p.m

Owego at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7 p.m

Newark Valley at Waverly, 7 p.m

Sidney at S-VE/Candor, 7 pm (at S-VE)

Dryden at Beaver River, 7 p.m

Fulton at Lansing, 7 p.m

Saturday, Sept. 17

Highland at Susquehanna Valley, 1:30

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 1:30

Deposit—Hancock at Walton, 1:30

Tioga at Harpursville/Afton, 1:30

Watkins Glen/OM at Whitney Point, 1:30

Eight-per-side

Friday, Sept. 16

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m

Moravia at Trumansburg, 7 p.m

Saturday, Sept. 17

Groton at Newfield, noon

Unatego at Thomas A. Edison, 1:30

