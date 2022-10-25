See updates from Tuesday’s AHSAA volleyball state championship tournament

The AHSAA volleyball state championship tournament begins today at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Class 5A starts first-round action at 9 am with Class 1A beginning at 10:30, Class 2A at noon and Class 4A at 1:30 pm

Semifinal action follows with two teams from each class advancing to Wednesday’s state championship matches at the adjacent Bill Harris Arena.

Check back frequently for updates.

10:55 a.m Gulf Shores rallies from a 2-1 deficit to take a 3-2 win over Jasper, 19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17 and 15-11, and Advances to face Westminster Christian in the Class 5A semifinals at 4 p.m

10:45 a.m Montgomery Academy (42-6) takes a 3-1 win over Lawrence County, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 and 25-21, and advances to face Arab in the Class 5A semifinals at 4 pm

Elle McBride led Montgomery Academy with 19 kills, adding 5 digs, and Caroline McDaniel finished with 14 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces. Parker Shegon had 30 digs, Avery Arden Pemberton had 25 digs and Addi Vinson finished with 42 assists, 20 digs and 4 aces.

10:00 a.m Westminster Christian (45-9) is the first team to advance today, taking a 3-0 win over Providence Christian, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-12, to advance to the Class 5A semifinals. Arab (48-13) also Advances to the Class 5A semifinals, taking a 3-0 win over Faith Academy, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-14.

Calli Tanielu led Westminster Christian with 18 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks, and Meg Paparella finished with 11 kills, 6 digs and 3 blocks. Paislee Shelton had 36 assists, adding 7 digs, and Rylee Sexton finished with 11 digs.

Karli Walker led Arab, collecting 10 kills, 7 aces, 5 digs and 4 blocks, and Laney Kelley and Sami Kate Hudson had 8 kills each, combining for 8 digs. Anna McFerrin had 27 assists, adding 3 kills and 3 digs, and Marissa Pope had 14 digs. For Faith Academy, Katy Parker led the way with 19 assists and 3 kills, and Parker Goff had 12 kills and Anya Powell had 6 kills.

9:30 a.m. We have our first first-set winners of the day. Lawrence County takes a 25-23 set over Montgomery Academy, Arab goes up 1-0 with a 25-15 set win over Faith Academy, Jasper wins 25-19 in first set over Gulf Shores and Westminster Christian grabs the first-set win over Providence Christian.

9 a.m Class 5A opens the AHSAA state volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Today’s Schedule

CLASS 5A

First Round: Tuesday, 9 am

North No. 3 Jasper (52-10) vs. South No. 2 Gulf Shores (45-16)

South No. 4 Providence Christian (20-25) vs. North No. 1 Westminster Christian (44-9)

South No. 3 Faith Academy (26-18) North No. vs. 2 Arab (47-13)

North No. 4 Lawrence County (35-23) vs. South No. 1 Montgomery Academy (41-6)

Semifinal: 4 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 10 am

CLASS 1A

First Round: Tuesday, 10:30 am

North No. 3 Spring Garden (39-14) vs. South No. 2 Pleasant Home (18-12)

South No. 4 Kinston (16-15) vs. North No. 1 Addison (43-10)

South No. 3 Brantley (25-11) vs. North No. 2 Covenant Christian (34-18)

North No. 4 Meek (20-23) vs. South No. 1 University Charter (25-7)

Semifinal: 4 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 12:30 pm

CLASS 2A

First Round: Tuesday, Noon

North No. 3 Lindsay Lane (23-25) vs. South No. 2 GW Long (28-10)

South No. 4 Washington County (22-5) vs. North No. 1 Donoho (41-14)

South No. 3 Tuscaloosa Academy (20-9) vs. North No. 2 Pleasant Valley (40-14)

North No. 4 Fyffe (21-27) vs. South No. 1 Bayshore Christian (21-21)

Semifinal: 6 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 2:30 p.m

CLASS 4A

First Round: Tuesday, 1:30 pm

North No. 3 Madison County (32-19) vs. South No. 2 Trinity (40-8)

South No. 4 Satsuma (22-13) vs. North No. 1 Deshler (44-5)

South No. 3 Orange Beach (32-10) vs. North No. 2 Priceville (28-13)

North No. 4 West Morgan (40-14) vs. South No. 1 Montgomery Catholic (28-10)

Semifinal: 6 p.m

Championship: Wednesday, 4:30