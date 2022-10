See Thursday results for AHSAA volleyball area tournaments

Thursday play in AHSAA volleyball area tournaments was comprised mostly of Class 6A, Class 4A, Class 2A and Class 1A.

Area tournament action started on Tuesday with teams playing a single elimination format to determine each area Winner and runnerup with the top two from each area advancing to super regional sites with play beginning on Wednesday.

Super regional tournaments begin on Wednesday in Montgomery (South) and Huntsville (North) with the state Championship tournament starting on Oct. 25 in Birmingham.

AHSAA VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

AREA TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Area 5 at Sweet Water HS

Finals

Sweet Water (10-6) 3, Southern Choctaw (12-10) 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-10)

Area 16 at Covenant Christian

Finals

Thurs., Oct. 13, 3:30 p.m

CLASS 2A

Area 1 at Mars Hill Church (Bayshore Christian host)

Finals

Bayshore Christian (17-21) 3, Chickasaw 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-7)

Area 2 at Samson HS

Finals

Wicksburg (9-15) 3, Samson (18-10) 2 (16-25, 25-12, 10-25, 25-22, 15-13)

Area 3 at Washington County HS

Finals

Washington County (20-3) 3, Clark County (10-6) 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-7)

Area 4 at GW Long HS

Finals

GW Long (25-9) 3, Ariton (35-4) 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-20)

Area 5 at Pike Liberal Arts HS

Finals

Pike Liberal Arts (13-3) 3, Highland Home (10-8) 0 (25-19, 25-23, 26-24)

Area 6 at Horseshoe Bend HS

Finals

Sat., Oct. 15, 1 p.m

Area 7 at Tuscaloosa Academy

Finals

Sat., Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m

Area 8 at Isabella HS

Finals

Isabella (23-13) 3, Thorsby (11-8) 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-11)

Area 9 at Altamont HS

Finals

Sat., Oct. 15, 12:30 p.m

Area 10 at Donoho HS

Finals

Donoho (37-14) 3, Pleasant Valley (37-13) 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-14)

Area 11 at Lamar County HS

Finals

Lamar County (30-5) 3, Winston County (25-17) 1 (25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22)

Area 12 at Holly Pond HS

Finals

Holly Pond 3, Cold Springs 0

Area 13 at Sand Rock HS

Finals

Sand Rock 3, West End 0

Area 14 at Lindsay Lane Academy

Finals

Lindsay Lane (20-24) 3, Falkville (11-6) 0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-7)

Area 15 at Hatton HS

Finals

Hatton (40-13) 3, Lexington (29-19) 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-13)

Area 16 at Fyffe HS

Finals

Fyffe 3, Id 0

CLASS 3A

Area 7 at Indian Springs School

Finals

Indian Springs (13-7) 3, Childersburg (8-10) 0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-9)

CLASS 4A

Area 1 at UMS-Wright HS

Finals

Orange Beach (29-9) 3, Satsuma (20-11) 0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-22)

Area 2 at TR Miller HS

Finals

Sat., Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m

Area 3 Andalusia HS

Finals

Andalusia (32-9) 3, Slocombe (9-13) 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-8)

Area 4 at LAMP HS

Finals

LAMP (22-15) 3, Dallas County (8-6) 0 (25-1, 25-11, 25-2)

Area 5 at Montgomery Catholic HS

Finals

Montgomery Catholic (24-10) 3, Trinity Presbyterian (37-8) 1 (25-22, 25-12, 22-25, 25-21)

Area 6 at Montevallo HS

Finals

Montevallo (17-7) 3, Bibb County (6-5) 0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-8)

Area 7 at Sipsey Valley HS

Finals

American Christian 3, Sipsey Valley 1

Area 8 at Munford HS

Finals

Munford (29-14) 3, Handley (7-15) 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-18)

Area 9 at Corner HS

Finals

Corner (33-8) 3, Cordoba (23-20) 0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-19)

Area 10 at Jacksonville HS

Finals

Cleburne County 3, Jacksonville 0

Area 11 at Cherokee County HS

Finals

Cherokee County (30-25) 3, Ashville (22-37) 0, (25-5, 25-9, 35-15)

Area 12 at Good Hope HS

Finals

Good Hope (36-13) 3, Oneonta (15-13) 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-17)

Area 13 at Haleyville HS

Finals

Curry 3, Haleyville 2

Area 14 at Deshler HS

Finals

Deshler (40-5) 3, Brooks (33-31) 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-4)

Area 15 at West Morgan HS

Finals

Priceville 3, West Morgan 2

Area 16 at Madison County HS

Finals

Madison County 3, New Hope 0

CLASS 6A

Area 1 at Saraland HS

Finals

Saraland (27-19) 3, Murphy (11-8) 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-11)

Area 2 at Bayside Academy

Finals

Spanish Fort 3, Bayside Academy 1

Area 3 at Wetumpka HS

Finals

Wetumpka (27-13) 3, Stanhope Elmore (8-5) 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-8)

Area 4 at Pike Road HS

Finals

Pike Road (32-10) 3, Saint James (23-15) 1 (19-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21)

Area 5 at Benjamin Russell HS

Finals

Benjamin Russell (17-11) 3, Calera (7-20) 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8)

Area 6 at Northridge HS

Finals

Northridge (34-12) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-15) 0, (25-14, 25-10, 25-17)

Area 7 at McAdory HS

Finals

McAdory (24-15) 3, Hueytown (8-11) 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19)

Area 8 at Pelham HS

Finals

Pelham (35-15) 3, Briarwood Christian (37-14) 1 (25-19, 13-25, 25-23, 25-20)

Area 9 at Homewood HS

Finals

Homewood 3, Minor 0

Area 10 at Mountain Brook HS

Finals

Mountain Brook 3, Shades Valley 0

Area 11 at Gardendale HS

Finals

Gardendale (26-17) 3, Huffman (9-12) 0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-9)

Area 12 at Clay-Chalkville HS

Finals

Clay-Chalkville (21-8) 3, Mortimer Jordan (4-18) 1 (28-30, 25-8, 2519, 25-20)

Area 13 at Oxford HS

Finals

Sat., Oct. 15, noon

Area 14 at Hartselle HS

Finals

For Harts 3, Decatur 0

Area 15 at Athens HS

Finals

Athens (21-20) 3, Muscle Shoals (23-15) 1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17)

Area 16 at Hazel Green HS

Finals

Hazel Green (36-20) 3, Buckhorn (19-27) 1 (25-13, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21)