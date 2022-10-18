See the Greater Lansing playoff picture

One week remains for Greater Lansing high school football teams to position themselves to be part of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs.

And there are currently 23 teams from the area slated to be part of the postseason Entering Week 9 games.

Lansing Catholic, Laingsburg and Fulton are among the programs who have moved into the field after picking up Week 8 victories and will try to remain in that position.

The teams with the top 32 playoff-point totals in 11-player and the top 16 in the 8-player divisions following this weekend’s games will be part of the field when the pairings are unveiled Sunday evening (6 pm, Bally Sports Detroit).

Among the teams in the area with the most at stake Entering the final week are Waverly, Lakewood, Lansing Catholic, Laingsburg, Sexton, Stockbridge, Perry, Leslie, Dansville and Fulton.

