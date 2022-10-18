See the Greater Lansing playoff picture
One week remains for Greater Lansing high school football teams to position themselves to be part of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs.
And there are currently 23 teams from the area slated to be part of the postseason Entering Week 9 games.
Lansing Catholic, Laingsburg and Fulton are among the programs who have moved into the field after picking up Week 8 victories and will try to remain in that position.
The teams with the top 32 playoff-point totals in 11-player and the top 16 in the 8-player divisions following this weekend’s games will be part of the field when the pairings are unveiled Sunday evening (6 pm, Bally Sports Detroit).
Among the teams in the area with the most at stake Entering the final week are Waverly, Lakewood, Lansing Catholic, Laingsburg, Sexton, Stockbridge, Perry, Leslie, Dansville and Fulton.
Waverly is currently one of the final two teams in the Division 3 field ahead of its CAAC Blue game against DeWitt. The Warriors are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Lakewood is the last team in the Division 5 field and closes its season with a rivalry game against Ionia.
In Division 6, Lansing Catholic and Laingsburg are among the final three teams in the playoff field. Lansing Catholic Ranks No. 30 in playoff points ahead of its home Matchup with Pewamo-Westphalia, while Laingsburg takes on Montrose to close the regular season.
Fulton is in the midst of its first winning season since 2017 and is one of the final two teams part of the playoff field in 8-player Division 1. The Pirates have a tough test this week against area 8-man power Morrice.
Sexton, Stockbridge, Perry, Leslie and Dansville find themselves just outside the playoffs.
Perry and Leslie are among the first two teams outside the field in Division 7, while Dansville is among the first four out in Division 8. Stockbridge is one of the first four teams out in Division 6, while Sexton Ranks No. 37 in playoff points in Division 4.
Where they stand
DIVISION 1
In the field
22. Holt (5-3) 59.714
26. Grand Ledge (6-2) 56,714
DIVISION 2
In the field
19. East Lansing (6-2) 57,694
DIVISION 3
In the field
4. Mason (8-0) 65.500
14. DeWitt (5-3) 52,000
16. Haslett (6-2) 51.125
31. Waverly (4-4) 43.089
DIVISION 4
In the field
10. Charlotte (7-1) 52.875
On the Bubble
37. Sexton (4-4) 36.339
DIVISION 5
In the field
3. Corunna (7-1) 59,500
6. Portland (7-1) 55,750
10. Williamston (6-2) 49,500
21. Olivet (6-2) 41.750
32. Lakewood (6-2) 36.125
DIVISION 6
In the field
17. Ovid-Elsie (6-2) 40,000
30. Lansing Catholic (4-5) 33,000
31. Laingsburg (6-2) 32,500
On the Bubble
36. Stockbridge (5-3) 29,750
DIVISION 7
In the field
5. Ithaca (7-1) 39,804
16. Pewamo-Westphalia (5-3) 33,375
27. Bath (5-3) 27,321
On the Bubble
33. Perry (3-5) 23.875
34. Leslie (2-6) 23.125
DIVISION 8
In the field
8. Fowler (7-1) 35.375
18. Carson City Crystal (7-1) 30,250
On the Bubble
35. Dansville (3-5) 20,250
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
In the field
15. Fulton (6-2) 28.125
8-PLAYER DIVISION 2
In the field
6. Morris (7-1) 31.625