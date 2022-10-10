See the changes in boys soccer after week 8 of the season

HighSchoolOT updates its boys soccer rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: The top nine are unchanged from a week ago, but there were a flurry of changes from there. Hickory, after suffering its first loss of the year, is now 17th and Hough dips to 18th after a pair of upsets. Christ the King and Garinger check back in, while North Mecklenburg makes its first appearance in the top 25.

AC Reynolds 14-0-3 Myers Park 10-1 Lake Norman 11-1-4 Northwest Guilford 13-2-1 Cox Mill 10-1-4 Weddington 11-2 Providence 14-2-1 TC Roberson 10-2-1 Hickory Ridge 10-1-2 Ardrey Bell 9-3-1 Concord 13-1-3 Pine Lake Prep 15-1 Mount Airy 14-0 Forestview 12-0 Asheboro 14-1 RJ Reynolds 11-3-2 Hickory 11-1-3 Hough 9-6-1 South Mecklenburg 9-4-2 Charlotte Catholic 9-5-1 Forbush 12-0-1 Carmel Christian 11-1 Christ the King 8-3-5 Garinger 13-4 North Mecklenburg 11-4-1

Eastern Top 25: Laney faltered against New Hanover, opening the door for Green Hope — which exacted revenge for its only loss of the year with a win over Apex. Enloe, East Chapel Hill, and Williams (with one loss among the three of them) all made moves upward. First Flight and James Kenan moved up into the top 15 for the first time this season as well. Chapel Hill goes from unranked to 16th, while Clayton, Franklin Academy, and Cleveland are also breaking into the top 25.

Green Hope 14-1 Enloe 8-0-5 East Chapel Hill 13-1 Williams 13-0-1 Laney 13-1-1 Holly Springs 11-2-3 Hoggard 13-1-1 New Hanover 9-3 Apex 13-3-2 Cardinal Gibbons 9-3-2 Jordan 7-2-2 DH Conley 11-1-1 Millbrook 10-2-5 First Flight 7-2-2 James Kenan 15-0-1 Chapel Hill 7-4-3 Middle Creek 9-5-1 Topsail 10-2-2 Ashley 10-5 Swansboro 13-3 Lumberton 15-2 CB Aycock 11-1-2 Clayton 10-3-3 Franklin Academy 12-1-2 Cleveland 14-2